



J. BERNARD RICE, FORMER CFO EVP CORP. DEVELOPMENT IBM VENTURE CAPITAL GROUP TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE SELECTS AGENT ALAN MORELL CREATIVE MANAGEMENT PARTNERS (CMP) FOR COMMERCIAL RIGHTS

Creative Management Partners (CMP) 2020-2021 News Update:

- JONATHAN B. LEVINE DMD, world-renowned Aesthetic Dentist, NY, signs with CMP as their 81st Doctor, recognizing CMP, Alan Morell, as the Worldwide Leading Agent representing Doctors and Experts in BioTech and BioPharma;

- eCare21 Telemedicine engages CMP client Dr. Bob Arnot and Alan Morell as Senior Advisor; Link below:

Highly Respected Telemedicine Expert, Dr. Bob Arnot, Joins ...

- Chef Jernard Wells wins three TELLY Awards on “New Soul Kitchen” and his foods on QVC; Link below:

Creative Management Partners (CMP) Proudly Announces ...

- CMP Represents Dr. Christine Dumas, Health Advisor to the White House Baylor Univ. for Covid-19;

- Dr. Aaron Spitz signs for Endo Pharmaceutical “The Men’s Health Campaign” on behalf of Ogilvy Group; Link below:

Nationally Recognized Urologist and Author, Aaron Spitz, MD ...

- Agent Alan Morell represented the negotiations CMP Emmy Screenwriters Dwayne Hill and David Cormican for ESCAPE FROM PLAUEN 6 Part Mini-Series for STOEVER PRO.; VENUS PRIME feature Film for CLAXSON LIFESTYLE GROUP LLC; Link below:

"Northern Rescue" Co-Creators and Showrunners Tapped to ...

-FIRST IZ Emergency Response and HUSH AEROSPACE appoints CMP Senior Advisors;

- SMASK Vietnam selects CMP Agency of Record for worldwide licensing of its PPE products;

- HARRY ABRAMS, founder Abrams Artist, Dean of Ent. Agency Bus. signs with Alan Morell;

- Four Star General WESLEY K. CLARK signed as CNN Warner Military Media Analyst; Link below:

General Wesley K. Clark (Ret.) Appoints Agent Alan Morell ...

- Al Cardenas, Senior Advisor to U.S. Presidents engages CMP Agent Morell for Broadcast;

- “Casino Insider” filmed in Lake Tahoe, hosted by client Gary Green; Dir. CAMPAIGN Tim Troke;

- D’Alessio Law Group engages Agent Morell CMP as lead negotiator for their M&A offers;

- Ryde Studios expands to Southeast Asia utilizing CMP Singapore Exchange (SGX) Advisory;

- Author, Speaker of Stress-Free Revolution “Dr. Calm” 1st book “Surviving The 2020 Election Without Losing Your Mind” by Kiran Dintyala MD, MPH, ABIHM sold to Brick Tower Press;

- Holographic Amusements and Chimes Broadcasting engages Agent Alan Morell for licensing;

- Chef Jernard Wells’ “New Soul Kitchen” renewed; Chef Wells Co-Host of Cooking Channel;

- Dr. Bob Arnot, Best Selling Author Correspondent 14th book “The Master” sold to iBooks;

- Harry Glorikian, Author “THE FUTURE YOU” sold to J. Boylston & Company Publishers;

- Rod Thorn, former Comm. Director of PepsiCo signs with Alan Morell for his Commercial Rights;

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Announced today, J. Bernard “Bernie” Rice, former CFO EVP Corporate Development IBM Venture Capital Group Technology Solutions, selects exclusively Agent Alan Morell Creative Management Partners (CMP) Beverly Hills for Commercial Engagements across Consulting, Advisory, Literary, Broadcast and Speaking.

Said J. Bernard Rice: “My highly respected Agent Alan Morell and I are working diligently on multiple high end projects within the Technology Solutions sector, guiding CEOs and Boards of privately held companies, with a variety of services e.g. MicroCap up-listings to NASDAQ, NYSE, United Kingdom (FTSE), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX). It’s been a great partnership with Alan and CMP with their worldwide contacts.”

Said Agent Alan Morell:

“Bernie Rice is the most visionary CFO I have represented and clearly recognized as one of the world's leading experts in Information Software Technology, whose senior level relationships are indispensable in developing significant strategic partnerships. It an honor and pleasure to represent Bernie for his career initiatives reaching out to our global client base”.

ABOUT J. BERNARD “BERNIE” RICE:

Mr. Rice began his career with IBM in sales and held various sales leadership positions. He was appointed Director of Finance, Planning and Administration for IBM's Southern Area. In that role, Mr. Rice was responsible for the staff functions of a $3 billion business and he was instrumental in positioning IBM's Southeast Region as the leader in billable services.

Mr. Rice became Chief Financial Officer and General Partner for the IBM Venture Capital Group in 1993 and then Vice President of Business development for IBM's Consumer Division in 1998. There he managed projects like IBM's partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and Hallmark for the development of its breakthrough on-line research and learning platforms.

Mr. Rice also served as Chief Executive Officer of Edmark Inc., the IBM subsidiary that developed innovative educational software for children. In 2000 Mr. Rice orchestrated the spin-off of IBM's education content assets into Riverdeep Inc. and was instrumental in Riverdeep becoming the fastest growing educational software company in the nation. Today, Riverdeep has educational products in some 4,000 schools in over 20 countries.

Mr. Rice holds a B.A. from St. Anselm College (Manchester, New Hampshire) and a Master's in Business Administration in Marketing from Georgia State University. Mr. Rice also attended the IBM Presidents Program (a special Executive MBA program) at Harvard University

About Alan Morell, CEO Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) Beverly Hills

Mr. Morellhas 30 years of global experience managing over 2500 campaigns, (currently representing 81 Doctors and Experts in Health and Wellness, more then any Agent in the sector) in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry’s, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Clio, Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Telly, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

2019-2020 Literary and Broadcast News:

Announcing Creative Management Partners (CMP) Agent Alan Morell: 70 Client Authors Works to Publishers;

Books Developed for Television and Film Optioned to Networks and Studios

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

Contact Information:

THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY

508-292-7900

Beverly Hills Gardens Building

Creative Management Partners LLC

9440 Santa Monica Blvd. Suite 301

Beverly Hills, Ca. 90210