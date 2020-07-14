Covina, CA, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Global Adhesives and Sealants in Railway Rolling Stock Market, By Rail Type (High Speed Rail, Metro Rail, Electric Multiple Unit/Diesel Multiple Unit, and Coach), By Adhesive Chemistries (Polyurethanes, Silyl-Modified Polymers, Methyl Methacrylates, and Other Smaller Chemistries), By Sealant Chemistries (Polyurethanes, Silyl-Modified Polymers, Silicone, Polysulfides, and Other Chemistries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

Alstom Company draws on its technological expertise and innovative capabilities to meet the current and future needs of operators and passengers. Its solutions cover a whole range of services, including urban transit, regional transport, mainline travel, mining networks and freight.

In May 2020, the first of 800 Alstom Prima T8 electric locomotives ordered by Indian Railways has entered commercial service following certification. Alstom said that the 9 MW twin-section locomotives were the most powerful to run in India, and would enable the faster and safer movement of trains. They have a maximum speed of 120 km/h, and are projected to help increase the average speed of freight trains by approximately 25 km/h to between 50 and 60 km/h.

Analyst View:

Sealant and adhesive materials for rail interior and exterior

Sealant and adhesive materials for rail exterior protect joints, overlaps and seams as well as fill gaps and cracks in repair applications. They also used in exterior panel bonding, body structure assembly, and other applications replacing welded bonds and mechanical fasteners. Further, sealants and adhesive materials are also commonly applied to railcar interiors. Not only they contribute to on board comfort but also guarantee safety. Also, along with cancelling noise and vibration some sealant and adhesive materials for rail interior are fire resistant.

High advantages compared to other alternatives

The great advantage of sealants and adhesives is that they tend to be lighter in weight and greater in strength compared to their alternatives such as welded bonds. In addition, high quality adhesives and sealants also has alternative measures such as strength, eco-friendliness, visual appeal, and durability.

The global adhesives and sealants in railway rolling stock market is segmented by Rail Type (High Speed Rail, Metro Rail, Electric Multiple Unit/Diesel Multiple Unit, and Coach), By Adhesive Chemistries (Polyurethanes, Silyl-Modified Polymers, Methyl Methacrylates, and Other Smaller Chemistries), By Sealant Chemistries (Polyurethanes, Silyl-Modified Polymers, Silicone, Polysulfides, and Other Chemistries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented on the basis of rail type, adhesive chemistries, sealant chemistries, and region.

By rail type, the global adhesives and sealants in railway rolling stock market is segmented into high speed rail, metro rail, electric multiple unit/diesel multiple unit, and coach

By adhesive chemistries, the target market is segmented into polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, methyl methacrylates, and other smaller chemistries.

By sealant chemistries, the target market is segmented into polyurethanes, silyl-modified polymers, silicone, polysulfides, and other chemistries.

By region, The Asia Pacific market is led by developing countries such as India and China, where the installation of metro lines is growing at a faster pace than other countries in the region. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest and the highest-growing region in the rolling stock market owing to growing infrastructural developments, going/upcoming projects in various countries, and increase in government spending on the transportation sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global adhesives and sealants in railway rolling stock market includes Alstom, CRRC Corporation Limited, Bombardier, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens, Stadler Rail AG, TRANSMASHHOLDING, and TrinityRail/

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse Related Reports:

