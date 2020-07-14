New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemical Processing Catalysts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04089498/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polymerization Catalysts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxidation Catalysts segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Chemical Processing Catalysts market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Chemical Processing Catalysts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Organic Synthesis Catalysts Segment Corners a 7.8% Share in 2020

In the global Organic Synthesis Catalysts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$730.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$783.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 212-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Albemarle Corporation

BASF Catalysts LLC

Clariant International

Evonik Industries AG

INEOS Group Holdings S.A

Johnson Matthey plc

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

W. R. Grace & Company







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Catalysts Play Vital Role in Reducing Energy Consumption in

Chemical Industry

Outlook

Regional Perspective

Segmental Perspective

Polymerization Catalysts Grab the Lion?s Share

Polymerization Catalysts Grab the Lion?s Share

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chemical Processing Catalysts Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends

Process Catalysts Market Prospects Tied to the Performance of

End-Use Industries

Primary Characteristics of Process Catalysts Market

High Selectivity - A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts

Plethora of Growth Opportunities for Chemical Catalyst Suppliers

Global Market for Polymerization Catalysts - An Outlook

Innovations: A Key Differentiating Factor for Polymer Producers

An Insight into the Global Market for Polypropylene Catalysts

An Insight into the Global Market for Polyethylene Catalysts

Strong Demand for Fertilizers Promotes Syngas Catalyst

Production & Consumption

Green Chemistry Enables Sustainable Synthesis of Organic Chemicals

Ag(I) Witnesses Increasing Use in Organic Synthesis as Catalyst

Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Compounds for

Organic Synthesis

Bio-Catalysis Continues to Witness Increasing Adoption in

Industries

Increased Use of Metallocene Catalysts

Regulatory Environment

Catalysts to Comply Regulations of Health and Safety Organizations



Total Companies Profiled: 62

