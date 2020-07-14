EDMONTON, Alberta and CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARW Truck Equipment Ltd. has added more high-tech truck-mounted materials handling equipment to its brand roster. The company is proud to partner with Industries NRC Inc. to sell and service its versatile, innovative range of carriers, wreckers and towing equipment in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Eastern BC.



Industries NRC is known for its head-on approach, tackling towing and hauling challenges with groundbreaking technologies that make these jobs easier, more productive and more profitable. Designed and manufactured in Canada, its truck-mounted equipment is ready-made for anything Alberta can throw at it, and proven across North America for over 45 years.

"Adding the NRC product lines to our offerings is a huge plus for our customers," says Trevor Steinke, General Manager, ARW Truck Equipment Ltd., Edmonton, "and a perfect addition to our HIAB, Moffett and Multilift brands. We're particularly excited about their line of Carriers, which are tailor-made for our customer base."

NRC Carriers lead the recovery industry in capability, scalability and legitimate power. They range in capacity from 10,000 to 40,000 lbs, bed lengths spanning 18 to 30 feet and standard winches up to 25,000 lbs. They're well-decked out with standard equipment and have a long list of options available for customization. The compact NRC 10TB is small in size but big in attitude, fitting a light-duty vehicle with heavy-duty capability. The 20TB is ideal for roadside assistance, recovery and transport in any terrain. The 30TB comfortably bridges light- and heavy-duty needs. Load heavy machinery and tow a car? No problem. And the heavy-duty 40TB pushes the limit of what a carrier can haul in a day, every day.

It's about more than carriers. NRC's composite sliders and rotators with capacities ranging from 20-50 tons, wheel lift capacities of 35,000 lbs. – 70,000 lbs., and up to 170" reach, make it the leader in heavy towing. The expansive NRC Wrecker CS and CSR lines change the narrative. The CSR65, its newest model, represents years of development that improves the DNA of towing and recovery equipment. And the novel Quickswap line not only tows just about anything but is also the most versatile detachable unit on the market. It's also about groundbreaking technology that delivers long-lasting, maintenance-free, rust-free durability, capacity beyond its weight, unhindered productivity, and trouble-free scale station stops.

"ARW is all about innovation and making truck-mounted materials handling easier, more productive and more profitable for our customers," says Dean Dorigatti, Sales Specialist, ARW Truck Equipment Ltd., Calgary. "NRC's product lines hit those marks with powerful, innovative solutions."

The partnership between these two family-owned companies makes excellent business sense. For ARW, it means added versatility and capabilities, allowing it to serve its customers even more and expand to profitable new markets. For NRC, it means a stable partner – #1 in its industry in Western Canada – with a long history, an enviable reputation and a broad customer base.

"We are delighted to partner with ARW," says Max St-Pierre, Manager-Business Development & Marketing, Industries NRC Inc." Our towing and recovery products are logical extensions of their state-of-the-art, high-performance brands. And our companies' philosophies align in our commitment to quality, customer service and long-standing relationships."



About ARW Truck Equipment Ltd.

A Canadian institution since its roots in 1895, ARW Truck Equipment specializes in sales and support of truck-mounted equipment. ARW focuses on key brands and is the exclusive sales and service dealer for HIAB, Moffett, Multilift and NRC towing and recovery equipment in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Northeast and Southeast British Columbia. The company carries an extensive collection of picker trucks, forklifts and hooklifts, new/pre-owned work-ready packages, and a range of carriers, wreckers and Quickswap equipment. It also offers a full complement of licensed installation, maintenance and repair services. ARW Truck Equipment began selling HIAB brands in 1997 when it combined its truck equipment division with Atlas Polar. It partnered with Industries NRC Inc. in 2020. www.arwtruck.com

About Industries NRC Inc.

Industries NRC Inc. began in 1975 in a small workshop on the family farm in Sainte-Madelaine, Québec. It gained renown for its groundbreaking technological breakthroughs like the first detachable underlift for a heavy-duty wrecker, NRC's famed slider system, the world's first sliding rotator technology and the first HIM. Along with rust-free full composite body design and the invention of the Tag Axle, these innovations have forever changed towing and recovery operations. Today, Industries NRC Inc. remains a family-owned and operated Canadian business. It has grown to encompass two facilities across the country, more than 150 employees and dealers across Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

nrc-industries.com

Media Contacts

Trevor Steinke, General Manager, ARW Truck Equipment Ltd., Edmonton

780 436 1406, tsteinke@arwtruck.com

Dean Dorigatti, Sales Specialist, ARW Truck Equipment Ltd., Calgary

403 243 6111, ddorigatti@arwtruck.com

Max St-Pierre, Manager – Business Development & Marketing, Industries NRC Inc.

450 379 5796, maxstp@industriesnrc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95180127-ebe3-49e6-8fa1-74b31c26706f