9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.TFT LCD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.7% CAGR to reach US$112.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the OLED segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$35 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$35 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Display Types Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020

In the global Other Display Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AU Optronics Corp.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd.

Clover Display Ltd.

Densitron Technologies Ltd.

Emerging Display Technologies Corp.

HannStar Display Corp.

Hantronix, Inc.

Innolux Corp.

Japan Display Inc.

Kopin Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Microtips Technology

Panasonic Corp.

Powertip Technology Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma Japan, Ltd.

Universal Display Corp.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Display Technology Revolution from CRT to Plasma, LCD & OLED,

Marks the Birth of FPDs

Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth

Driver for FPDs

Recent Market Activity

Flat Panel Displays Market - An Insight

LED LCD vs. OLED - The Debate is Still on

OLED vs. LED LCD-Contrast

LCD’s Competition with OLED

Ongoing Transition of the World Electronics Industry and

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Outlook

Analysis by Display Technology

Analysis by Application

Competitive Market Structure: A Review

Demand for Flat Panel TVs to Rise, Propelling Demand for Displays

Big Three TV Manufacturers Dictate LCD TV Panel Demand-Supply

Scenario

Technological Innovation Becomes Key Differentiator for Vendors

in the Fiercely Competitive IFPD Market

Samsung Display, LG Display, and Sharp Lead Small and Medium

Displays Market

LG and Samsung Gain Early Bird Advantage in Large Area OLED

Displays Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan)

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

CEC Panda LCD Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China)

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China)

Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (Taiwan)

Clover Display Limited (Hong Kong)

Densitron Technologies Ltd. (UK)

Emerging Display Technologies Corp. (Taiwan)

HannStar Display Corp. (Taiwan)

Hantronix, Inc. (USA)

Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)

Japan Display Inc. (Japan)

Kopin Corporation (USA)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Microtips Technology (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Powertip Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Tianma America, Inc. (USA)

Tianma Japan, Ltd. (Japan)

Universal Display Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

China Continues With FPD Capacity Expansions to Emerge as the

Largest Manufacturer & a Key Contributor to Over Capacity Woes

China Fuels Supply Glut in the LCD Panels Sector

Emerging New Applications in Education & Advertising Drive

Demand for Large-Area FPDs

OLED Displays Riding High on Technological Advancements

Futuristic Application of Innovative OLED Technology

LED and OLED Displays for Streamlining Workflow and Boosting

Productivity of Clinicians

4K LED Displays

Multimodality Monitors

Breast Imaging

Battle Rages On between LED-LCD and OLED Technologies for

Dominance in Display Products Market

OLED Displays Trounce LCD Displays on Performance

OLED Display Adoption Hindered by Cost and Technological Hurdles

LCD Display Vendors Fight Back with Technological Innovations

to Bridge Performance Gap

LCD Displays to Retain Hold on Market for the Time Being, the

Future Belongs to OLED Displays

AMOLED - a Fast Emerging Display Technology Lending Momentum to

FPD Devices Market

Rapid Rise of AMOLEDs for Smartphones

Plasma Displays - Challenging Path Ahead

Chronological Rise and Fall of Plasma Display Panels

Following 4K UHD Displays, 8K Display Format to Enter

Mainstream Market

Quad-Color Pixel Technologies to Succeed RGB Pixel Technology

Flexible Flat Panel Displays: A Game Changer for the World

Electronics Industry

Interactive FPDs - A Highly Promising Market for FPD Vendors

Vendors Keen on Replicating Success in Education Sector in the

Corporate Sector

Development of New Technologies Continue to Boost Market for

Wide Colour Gamut Displays

Key Display Technologies for Smartphones

Battery Consumption

Brightness

Colors

Price

Apple Leads the Way for Adoption of LTPS TFT-LCD and OLED

Displays in Smartphones Market

Laptops and Notebooks Market Gearing Up for High-Quality, Low-

Power Display Technologies

Consumer Shift to Smaller Display Notebooks Upsets Demand-

Supply Dynamics of Notebook Display Panels

Booming Electronic Signage Market Bolsters Propels Demand for

Large-Area LCD FPDs, Outdoor LED Displays

Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects

Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche, albeit Fast-emerging

Application Area for FPDs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: TFT LCD (Display Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: TFT LCD (Display Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: TFT LCD (Display Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: OLED (Display Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: OLED (Display Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: OLED (Display Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Display Types (Display Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Display Types (Display Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Other Display Types (Display Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Mobile Phones/Tablets (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Mobile Phones/Tablets (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Mobile Phones/Tablets (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Television (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Television (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Television (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Automotive (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Automotive (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Automotive (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in the United

States by Display Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Review by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Display Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flat

Panel Displays (FPDs) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Japanese Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market by Display

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in France by

Display Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Display

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market by Display

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Display Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Share Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Review by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Russia by

Display Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type:

2020-2027



Table 95: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Asia-Pacific by

Display Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Display Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Distribution

in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Review by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Display Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flat Panel Displays

(FPDs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Display Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs)

Market Share Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flat Panel Displays (FPDs)

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market by

Display Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs)

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type:

2020-2027



Table 143: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Brazil by

Display Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Display

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Flat Panel Displays (FPDs)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Display

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Rest of Latin

America by Display Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Flat Panel Displays (FPDs)

Market Share Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Flat Panel Displays (FPDs)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic

Market by Display Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Display Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Flat Panel Displays (FPDs):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Display Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flat

Panel Displays (FPDs) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Iranian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Display Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Israel in US$

Million by Display Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Breakdown by Display Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Display Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Display Type: 2012-2019





