9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.TFT LCD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.7% CAGR to reach US$112.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the OLED segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$35 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$35 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Display Types Segment Corners a 8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Display Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 388-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Display Technology Revolution from CRT to Plasma, LCD & OLED,
Marks the Birth of FPDs
Rapidly Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics - Key Growth
Driver for FPDs
Recent Market Activity
Flat Panel Displays Market - An Insight
LED LCD vs. OLED - The Debate is Still on
OLED vs. LED LCD-Contrast
LCD’s Competition with OLED
Ongoing Transition of the World Electronics Industry and
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Outlook
Analysis by Display Technology
Analysis by Application
Competitive Market Structure: A Review
Demand for Flat Panel TVs to Rise, Propelling Demand for Displays
Big Three TV Manufacturers Dictate LCD TV Panel Demand-Supply
Scenario
Technological Innovation Becomes Key Differentiator for Vendors
in the Fiercely Competitive IFPD Market
Samsung Display, LG Display, and Sharp Lead Small and Medium
Displays Market
LG and Samsung Gain Early Bird Advantage in Large Area OLED
Displays Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Flat Panel Displays (FPDs) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan)
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)
CEC Panda LCD Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China)
China Star Optoelectronics Technology (China)
Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd. (Taiwan)
Clover Display Limited (Hong Kong)
Densitron Technologies Ltd. (UK)
Emerging Display Technologies Corp. (Taiwan)
HannStar Display Corp. (Taiwan)
Hantronix, Inc. (USA)
Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)
Japan Display Inc. (Japan)
Kopin Corporation (USA)
Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Microtips Technology (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Powertip Technology Corporation (Taiwan)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Sharp Corporation (Japan)
Tianma America, Inc. (USA)
Tianma Japan, Ltd. (Japan)
Universal Display Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
China Continues With FPD Capacity Expansions to Emerge as the
Largest Manufacturer & a Key Contributor to Over Capacity Woes
China Fuels Supply Glut in the LCD Panels Sector
Emerging New Applications in Education & Advertising Drive
Demand for Large-Area FPDs
OLED Displays Riding High on Technological Advancements
Futuristic Application of Innovative OLED Technology
LED and OLED Displays for Streamlining Workflow and Boosting
Productivity of Clinicians
4K LED Displays
Multimodality Monitors
Breast Imaging
Battle Rages On between LED-LCD and OLED Technologies for
Dominance in Display Products Market
OLED Displays Trounce LCD Displays on Performance
OLED Display Adoption Hindered by Cost and Technological Hurdles
LCD Display Vendors Fight Back with Technological Innovations
to Bridge Performance Gap
LCD Displays to Retain Hold on Market for the Time Being, the
Future Belongs to OLED Displays
AMOLED - a Fast Emerging Display Technology Lending Momentum to
FPD Devices Market
Rapid Rise of AMOLEDs for Smartphones
Plasma Displays - Challenging Path Ahead
Chronological Rise and Fall of Plasma Display Panels
Following 4K UHD Displays, 8K Display Format to Enter
Mainstream Market
Quad-Color Pixel Technologies to Succeed RGB Pixel Technology
Flexible Flat Panel Displays: A Game Changer for the World
Electronics Industry
Interactive FPDs - A Highly Promising Market for FPD Vendors
Vendors Keen on Replicating Success in Education Sector in the
Corporate Sector
Development of New Technologies Continue to Boost Market for
Wide Colour Gamut Displays
Key Display Technologies for Smartphones
Battery Consumption
Brightness
Colors
Price
Apple Leads the Way for Adoption of LTPS TFT-LCD and OLED
Displays in Smartphones Market
Laptops and Notebooks Market Gearing Up for High-Quality, Low-
Power Display Technologies
Consumer Shift to Smaller Display Notebooks Upsets Demand-
Supply Dynamics of Notebook Display Panels
Booming Electronic Signage Market Bolsters Propels Demand for
Large-Area LCD FPDs, Outdoor LED Displays
Automotive Displays Market Holds Strong Growth Prospects
Head-Mounted Displays - A Niche, albeit Fast-emerging
Application Area for FPDs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
