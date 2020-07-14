SHELTON, Conn., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spine Wave is pleased to announce the successful completion of a limited market release of Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix and its entry into the spinal biologics market. Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix allows the company to strongly compete in the demineralized bone allograft segment of that market and well complements its broad portfolio of innovative spine implant products. Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix is fully launched and available from Spine Wave, effective immediately.

Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix is composed of cancellous and partially demineralized cortical bone. Because no non-human bone tissue carrier materials are included, surgeons are confident that they are getting the absolute most from each graft. The proprietary processing method used to formulate Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix yields a bone allograft that is both osteoconductive and osteoinductive to support bone growth and cellular migration. Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix is formulated with bone strands yielding a moldable allograft with superb handling characteristics to fill a variety of bone voids. Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix can also be used with Spine Wave’s GraftMag® Graft Delivery System to safely and rapidly deliver large amounts of bone graft into the surgical field. Hospitals also appreciate that Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix can be stored at room temperature with no need for refrigeration or intraoperative reconstitution.

“Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix is an excellent allograft alternative for spine fusion surgery,” said Mokbel Chedid, M.D., FAANS, FACS. “Achieving our clinical objectives often requires that we use large amounts of bone graft. I appreciate that Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix maximizes the amount of actual bone in each implanted graft because it is one hundred percent human bone tissue. Also, because Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix is moldable and has great handling it is versatile, easy to use and compatible with GraftMag® Graft Delivery System. I prefer combining those two products to deliver a lot of bone graft safely, quickly and easily.” Dr. Chedid serves as Service Chief, Department of Neurosurgery and Director of Spine Surgery-Neurosurgery at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield Michigan, and as Director, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery and Co-Director, Complex Spine Program at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.



“We are very excited to enter the spinal biologics market with Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix. The product is very well received by surgeons and our sales team and demand has exceeded our expectations so far,” said Laine Mashburn, Spine Wave’s Executive Vice President for Global Marketing and Business Development. “Spine Wave is making great strides towards offering a comprehensive and meaningfully differentiated portfolio of spine products and Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix is just the first of several new Spine Wave products planned for availability over the next eighteen months, including more in the spinal biologics space.”

About Spine Wave

Spine Wave is a leader in expandable fusion technologies and is committed to continually delivering highly differentiated products to enable improved and less invasive solutions for spine surgeons and their patients. In addition to Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix and GraftMag® Graft Delivery System, Spine Wave offers a broad portfolio of highly differentiated spine technologies, including StaXx® XD Expandable Devices, Leva® Interbody Devices, Velocity® Expandable Interbody Devices, Sniper® Spine System, CapSure® PS3 Spine System, Annex® Adjacent Level System, Proficient® Posterior Cervical Spine System, Paramount® Anterior Cervical Cage and more. The company is expanding rapidly and continues to recruit sales managers and independent distributors to fuel growth. For more information on Spine Wave and its products please visit www.spinewave.com .

