DES MOINES, Iowa, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrokerTech Ventures , the industry’s first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program, today announced a sponsored partnership with Leader’s Edge magazine , the award-winning content platform of The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB).



Through this partnership, BrokerTech Ventures and Leader’s Edge will create and deliver newsworthy, educational content for the insurtech/insurance industry through vlogs, blogs, editorial articles, and webinar opportunities.

“Formalizing a relationship with Leader’s Edge is a part of our overall strategy to lift up our BrokerTech Ventures Media & Communications Tower,” said Susan Hatten, BrokerTech Ventures chief operating officer and Holmes Murphy director of corporate community engagement . “Leader’s Edge is a highly respected magazine and a household name in the commercial insurance industry. We believe the Leader’s Edge mission of exploring risk in an ever-changing world aligns perfectly with our vision at BrokerTech Ventures to represent the voice of the broker through the lens of innovation.”

“Through our stories, Leader’s Edge has always sought to expose our broker members to innovative mindsets — firms and people who have aspirational ideas and mobilize them for the betterment of our industry,” said Susan Rushford, CIAB’s senior vice president of marketing and communications and publisher of Leader’s Edge . “This partnership between Leader’s Edge and BrokerTech Ventures gives our readers authentic access to innovators and tech solutions that seek to support the brokerage/distribution channel and will help them tackle the varied challenges they face in the insurance ecosystem.”

Founded in 2004, Leader’s Edge is read by the top commercial insurance and employee benefits brokers across the globe, has more than 17,000 subscribers, and reaches 48 countries around the world with its insurance industry-leading content.

“BrokerTech Ventures is made up of 13 super-regional, privately held insurance brokerage firms spanning from Silicon Valley to New Jersey, representing nearly $30 billion in collective annual premiums and $2.1 billion in annual distribution, with more brokers and stakeholders to be added in the months ahead,” said Dan Keough, BrokerTech Ventures co-CEO and Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO. “We believe through our network and the Leader’s Edge expansive distribution channel and audience, we can achieve our goal of cultivating, curating, and fostering innovation and education for brokers.”

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures is the first broker-led investor group and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance agent-broker industry. Founded in 2019, BrokerTech Ventures provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BrokerTech Ventures invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com , or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

Established in 2004, Leader’s Edge is the award-winning content platform for The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers, covering legal and legislative issues, international business and regulation, management trends and best practices, technology, and more. Leader’s Edge is written for large and mid-sized commercial insurance and employee benefit executives around the globe. Learn more at www.leadersedge.com , or follow us on Twitter (@LeadersEdgeMag).