New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Employment Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080458/?utm_source=GNW
Temporary Staffing/Agency Work, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.8% CAGR to reach US$645.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Managed Service Provider (MSP) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.2% share of the global Employment Services market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Employment Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$200.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.42% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$159.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$159.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement Segment Corners a 6.7% Share in 2020
In the global Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$36.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$103.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 537-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080458/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Employment Services: Helping Employers Secure Human Resources
with the Highest Core Competencies
Global Market Outlook
With Global Megatrends Transforming the Workforce Landscape,
Employment Services Providers Grow in Prominence than Ever
Before
Economic and Geopolitical Uncertainty
Shift towards Gig Economy
Growing Skills Imbalances
Changing Demographic Mix
Automation, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
Digitization, Big Data & Analytics
Emerging Markets: The New Growth Engine for the Global
Employment Services Market
Temporary Staffing Services Dominate Global Employment Services
Industry
Myriad Benefits Offered by Temporary/Agency Staffing Drive
Market Penetration
Temporary Jobs: An Important Barometer for a Country?s Economic
Health
Economic Recovery Provides an Impetus to Global Employment
Services Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Employment Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
51job (China)
Allegis Group, Inc. (USA)
ADP, LLC (USA)
Beijing Foreign Enterprise Human Resource Service Co., Ltd (China)
CDI Corporation (USA)
Cielo, Inc. (USA)
China International Talent Development Center (China)
Hays Plc (UK)
Kelly Services, Inc. (USA)
Korn/Ferry International (USA)
ManpowerGroup, Inc. (USA)
Right Management Consultants, Inc
Morson Group (UK)
Anderselite Ltd. (UK)
Pasona, Inc. (Japan)
Poolia AB (Sweden)
Randstad Holding NV (The Netherlands)
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Recruit Global Staffing (The Netherlands)
Robert Half International, Inc. (USA)
Synergie SA (France)
The Adecco Group (Switzerland)
Adecco Staffing USA (USA)
Ajilon (USA)
Lee Hecht Harrison, LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Structural Changes in Labor Market and Growing Skills Gap:
Opportunity for Employment Service Providers
Major Trends in the Staffing Industry
Talent Shortage
Remote & Flexible Workforce Models
Focus on Soft Skills
Automation & AI
Leveraging Data for Strategic Workforce Planning
Focus on Staff Technology
Employee Experience
Rise of Mobile & Social Recruiting
Growing Prominence of Agile and Flexible Workforce Lends
Traction to Employment Services Market
Increasing Focus on Core Competencies and the Resulting Need to
Outsource Recruitment Processes Drive Healthy Growth in RPO
Market
Important Factors Driving Growth in the RPO Market
Comparison with Other Models
Drawbacks of RPO Model
Rising Significance of Next Generation Technologies for RPO
Providers
Emerging Use Cases of Digital Technologies in Talent Acquisition
RPO Sector Registers Growth in Number of Deals
Offshoring of RPO Services Picks Up Pace
Talent Acquisition & Retention: Changing Definition of RPOs
RPO Penetration in Small and Mid-Size Companies Gains Momentum
Despite Cannibalization by Online Hiring, Recruitment Agencies
Continue to Sustain Growth Momentum
Transforming Social Networking Landscape Benefits Employment
Services Industry
Smart Data Technologies and Other Technology Advancements Offer
Lucrative Opportunities for Public Employment Services
Big Data: The Game Changer in Recruitment Space
Rising Popularity of Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Augurs
Well for the Market
Digital Strategies Facilitate in Enhancing Efficiency of
Recruitment Process
Expanding Workforce Solution Offerings by Employment Service
Providers Benefit Market Growth
The Essential Nature of Employment Services in Addressing
Undeclared, Illegal Work Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Rising Need for Labor Mobility to Offset Anti-Immigrant
Sentiments Favors Market Demand
Employment Screening Market: Imperative Need to Verify Job
Seekers’ Credentials Drives Growth
Exponential Increase in Urban Population & Expanding Middle
Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Employment Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Employment Services Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Employment Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Temporary Staffing/Agency Work (Service Segment) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Temporary Staffing/Agency Work (Service Segment)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 6: Temporary Staffing/Agency Work (Service Segment)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Managed Service Provider (MSP) (Service Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Managed Service Provider (MSP) (Service Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Managed Service Provider (MSP) (Service Segment)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement (Service
Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 11: Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement (Service
Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Permanent Recruitment/Search & Placement (Service
Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Service Segments (Service Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Service Segments (Service Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Service Segments (Service Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Employment Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Employment Services Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Employment Services Market in the United States by
Service Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Employment Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Employment Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Employment Services Historic Market Review
by Service Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 21: Employment Services Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Segment for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Employment Services: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Employment Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Service Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Employment Services Market Share Analysis by
Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Employment Services Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Employment Services Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Employment Services Market by Service
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Employment Services Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Employment Services Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Employment Services Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Employment Services Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Employment Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2020-2027
Table 32: Employment Services Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Service Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Employment Services Market Share Breakdown
by Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Employment Services Market in France by Service
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Employment Services Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Employment Services Market Share Analysis by
Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Employment Services Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Employment Services Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Employment Services Market Share Breakdown by
Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Employment Services Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Employment Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Employment Services Market by Service
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Employment Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Employment Services Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Employment Services Market Share
Analysis by Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Employment Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2020-2027
Table 47: Employment Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Service Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Employment Services Market Share
Breakdown by Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Employment Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Service
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Employment Services Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Employment Services Market Share
Analysis by Service Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Employment Services Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Employment Services Historic Market
Review by Service Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Employment Services Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 447
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080458/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: