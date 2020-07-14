New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyphosate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.Conventional Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetically Modified Crops segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.6% share of the global Glyphosate market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Glyphosate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry

BASF SE

Bayer AG

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Dow Inc.

FMC Corporation

Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology

Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

JingMa Group

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical

Nufarm Limited

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical

Sinochem Group

Syngenta AG

UPL Limited

Wynca Group

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude

Key Statistical Data

Recent Market Activity

Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World

Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain

Market Momentum

Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control

Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality

Cost Effective Weed Control

Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides

Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases

Low Soil Erosion

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary

Consumers

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Glyphosate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anhui Huaxing Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

China National Chemical Corporation (China)

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

FMC Corporation (USA)

Fuhua Tongda Agro-chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Good Harvest-Weien Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

JingMa Group (China)

Nufarm Limited (Australia)

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co., Ltd.(China)

Sinochem Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

UPL Limited (India)

Wynca Group (China)

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Co. Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation:

Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market

Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category,

Common Name and Botanical Name

Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid

Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand

Global Food Scenario: Key Facts

Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales

Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands

Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate

Production

Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand

Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

