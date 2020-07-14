New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glyphosate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03993524/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.Conventional Crops, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Genetically Modified Crops segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.6% share of the global Glyphosate market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Glyphosate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 228-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Herbicides: An Introductory Prelude
Key Statistical Data
Recent Market Activity
Glyphosate: One of the Widely Used Herbicides in the World
Wide Ranging Benefits Offered in Weed Control Help Sustain
Market Momentum
Broad-Spectrum Full-Fledged Weed Control
Increased Crop Yield and Crop Produce Quality
Cost Effective Weed Control
Reduced Need for Selective and Residual Herbicides
Reduced Occurrence of Pests and Diseases
Low Soil Erosion
Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Evolve as Primary
Consumers
Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities
Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion
Global Competitor Market Shares
Glyphosate Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Perennial Need for Weed Control in Crop Cultivation:
Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Glyphosate Market
Common Weeds by Weed Category: Brief Details of Weed Category,
Common Name and Botanical Name
Sustained Emphasis on Increasing Farm Productivity Amid
Ballooning Global Population Instigates Robust Demand
Global Food Scenario: Key Facts
Growing Adoption of GM Crops Underpins Volume Sales
Novel HT Traits Proliferating the Farmlands
Glycine Route Continues to Dominate the Global Glyphosate
Production
Increase in Growth of Biological Fuel to Drive Glyphosate Demand
Mounting Challenges Wield Immense Pressure on Glyphosate Market
Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects
