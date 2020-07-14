MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) announces that Benoit Moreau has resigned as President and as a director of the Corporation, effective immediately. Mr. Moreau will become a consultant of Goldstar and will remain the Corporation’s qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. François Perron, a director of Goldstar, will replace Mr. Moreau as President of the Corporation.



Goldstar also announces that Mathieu Séguin has resigned as a director of the Corporation. Goldstar wishes to thank Mr. Séguin for his past services and wishes him well in his future endeavors. The board of directors of Goldstar is currently comprised of David Crevier, François Perron and Stephen Butrenchuk.

The Corporation’s management team will now be comprised of the following individuals who will hold the positions stated beside their respective names:

David Crevier, Chairman and CEO

François Perron, President and director

Ercan Ugur, Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Federico, Corporate Secretary

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-284-3663

dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com

