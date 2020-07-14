Lysaker, 14 July 2020

The semi annual report for securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS has now been released (only in Norwegian language). The report includes the below five funds which are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen:

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

The semi annual report can be downloaded here, at www.storebrand.no/sam or at www.storebrandfondene.dk .

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 650 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 20 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.

Attachment