Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted has been appointed as the new CEO of Krónan and will assume her position on 1 October 2020.

Ms. Fjeldsted has been the Managing Director of Iceland Chamber of Commerce since 2017. Previously she worked for three international companies for more than a decade. She worked for the international consultancy group McKinsey & Company from 2012, in its offices in Tokyo and Copenhagen, where she participated in or led numerous projects related to analysis, reform and reststructuring. Before joining McKinsey she worked for IBM in Denmark and the orthopeadics producer Össur, in its offices in France and Iceland. Ms. Fjeldsted is a mechanical engineer with a M.Sc. degree from DTU in Denmark.

„The Festi group is strengthened by having engaged Ms. Fjeldsted to lead Krónan and its experienced staff. Krónan has been very successful these last years but faces considerable changes in the business environment where her experience will be of great value“ says Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi.

„I look forward to assuming the position of CEO of this large and important company. A strong, efficient and responsible food retail industry is one of the key factors for prosperity and the standard of living of households. Krónan is a very exciting company which has been gaining momentum in the last years. Krónan has within its ranks a great number of execeptional staff and has been leading in many areas, we will continue and build on this success as well as preparing ourselves to meet the challenges posed by the great changes ahead in the retail industry“ says Ásta Sigríður Fjeldsted.

Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi tel: +354 440 1000 / eggert@festi.is