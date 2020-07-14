New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552793/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Asphalt Modification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach 788.1 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer Modification segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.1% share of the global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market in the U.S. is estimated at 499.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 444.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 444.4 Thousand Tons by the year 2027.



Adhesives, Sealants, & Coatings Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020

In the global Adhesives, Sealants, & Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 222.2 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 265.1 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 307.3 Thousand Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 165-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs): An Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Vs. Thermoset Rubbers:

A Comparative Analysis

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: The Most

Important Type of SBC TPEs

Increased Demand across End-Use Markets to Drive SBS Consumption

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market for SBS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Major Players

Competitive Scenario in the Global Styrenic-Block-Copolymers:

(SBC) Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Asahi Kasei Corp. (Japan)

Chi Mei Corp. (Taiwan)

China National Petroleum Corporation (China)

Dynasol Elastomers (USA)

En Chuan Chemical Industries Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Firestone Polymers LLC (USA)

INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (Germany)

Kraton Corp. (USA)

LCY Chemical Corp. (Taiwan)

LG Chem (South Korea)

RTP Company (USA)

Sinopec Corp. (China)

TSRC (Taiwan)

Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

SBS Block Copolymer Assumes Critical Importance in Asphalt/

Bitumen Modification

Rapidly Expanding Road Infrastructure: A Strong Growth Driver

Asphalt Modification in Road Paving

Increasing Demand for Roofing Materials Drives SBS Block

Copolymer Market

Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings: Key End-Use Markets for SBS

Block Copolymer

SBS Block Copolymer in Select Adhesive Categories

Global Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market Overview

Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts SBS Block Copolymer

Industry Fortunes

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

Enhancing Functional Properties of Footwear with SBS Block

Copolymer

Footwear Production Trends: An Opportunity Indicator

Increased Demand for SBS in Hot Melt Diaper Adhesives

HiMA - Efficient and Sustainable SBS Polymer Technique for Paving

Sustained High Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well for

Market

Market Sees Expanding Demand for Oil Extended & Dry SBS Versions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in Tons by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 4: Asphalt Modification (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Asphalt Modification (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Asphalt Modification (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Polymer Modification (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Tons

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Polymer Modification (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Polymer Modification (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Adhesives, Sealants, & Coatings (End-Use) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Adhesives, Sealants, & Coatings (End-Use)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in Tons by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 12: Adhesives, Sealants, & Coatings (End-Use) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 17: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in

Tons for 2012-2019



Table 18: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Block Copolymer in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Review in China in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Demand Scenario in Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 31: European Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 32: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Tons by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 35: French Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Historic Market Review in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Block Copolymer in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Review in Italy in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Tons for

2012-2019



Table 51: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 53: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in

Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Tons by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 58: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Tons by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Historic Market Review in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027



Table 68: South Korean Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Historic Market Analysis in Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 69: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Block Copolymer Market in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Trends by Region/Country in Tons: 2020-2027



Table 74: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Latin America in Tons by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

(SBS) Block Copolymer in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Review in Latin America in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 80: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons

by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Tons by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Historic Market Review in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Tons

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Block Copolymer Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in

Tons for 2012-2019



Table 90: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Estimates and Forecasts in Tons by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Tons: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand

Patterns in Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer in Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Addressable Market Opportunity in Tons by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 101: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene

(SBS) Block Copolymer in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Block Copolymer Historic Market Analysis in Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 108: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Block Copolymer Market in Retrospect in Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 111: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block

Copolymer Latent Demand Forecasts in Tons by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 113: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Tons for

2012-2019



Table 114: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer

Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 21

