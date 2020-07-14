New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552793/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.2 Million Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Asphalt Modification, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach 788.1 Thousand Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polymer Modification segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.1% share of the global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer market in the U.S. is estimated at 499.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 444.4 Thousand Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 444.4 Thousand Tons by the year 2027.
Adhesives, Sealants, & Coatings Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020
In the global Adhesives, Sealants, & Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 222.2 Thousand Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 265.1 Thousand Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 307.3 Thousand Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 165-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs): An Introduction
Recent Market Activity
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) Vs. Thermoset Rubbers:
A Comparative Analysis
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer: The Most
Important Type of SBC TPEs
Increased Demand across End-Use Markets to Drive SBS Consumption
Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Regional Market for SBS
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Major Players
Competitive Scenario in the Global Styrenic-Block-Copolymers:
(SBC) Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS) Block Copolymer Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Asahi Kasei Corp. (Japan)
Chi Mei Corp. (Taiwan)
China National Petroleum Corporation (China)
Dynasol Elastomers (USA)
En Chuan Chemical Industries Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Firestone Polymers LLC (USA)
INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH (Germany)
Kraton Corp. (USA)
LCY Chemical Corp. (Taiwan)
LG Chem (South Korea)
RTP Company (USA)
Sinopec Corp. (China)
TSRC (Taiwan)
Versalis S.p.A. (Italy)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
SBS Block Copolymer Assumes Critical Importance in Asphalt/
Bitumen Modification
Rapidly Expanding Road Infrastructure: A Strong Growth Driver
Asphalt Modification in Road Paving
Increasing Demand for Roofing Materials Drives SBS Block
Copolymer Market
Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings: Key End-Use Markets for SBS
Block Copolymer
SBS Block Copolymer in Select Adhesive Categories
Global Adhesives, Sealants & Coatings Market Overview
Construction Industry Dynamics Impacts SBS Block Copolymer
Industry Fortunes
Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth
Enhancing Functional Properties of Footwear with SBS Block
Copolymer
Footwear Production Trends: An Opportunity Indicator
Increased Demand for SBS in Hot Melt Diaper Adhesives
HiMA - Efficient and Sustainable SBS Polymer Technique for Paving
Sustained High Demand for Engineering Plastics Augurs Well for
Market
Market Sees Expanding Demand for Oil Extended & Dry SBS Versions
IV. COMPETITION
