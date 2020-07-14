New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aluminum Metal Cans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$50.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Metal Cans segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Metal Drums & Pails Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020
In the global Metal Drums & Pails segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 302-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Metal Cans: A Convenient, Cost-Friendly, Eco-Friendly, and Safe
Packaging Option
Recent Market Activity
Metal Cans: Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage
Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and
Healthy Food: Foundation for Market Growth
Key Safe and Convenient Attributes of Canned Foods & Beverages
Rising Preference for ’At Home’ Food Consumption
Canned Foods and Beverages: Low Priced and Convenient
Convenience Muscles Growth in Metal Food Packaging
Preserving Flavor: A Vital Functionality Promoting Demand for
and Production of Beverage Cans
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Metal Packaging Industry
Despite Competition from Plastics, Metal Beverage Packaging
Continue to Grow Steadily
Metal Packaging’s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth
Competition: Ball, Crown, and Ardagh Dominate Metal Can
Manufacturing Worldwide
Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape
Food Cans: Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity
Rising Raw Material Costs Hamper Profitability
Sustainability Factor Assumes Prominence
Emerging Markets: The New Manufacturing Hub for Aluminum Can
Stock Production
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ball Corporation (USA)
BWAY Corporation (USA)
Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)
CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)
Cleveland Steel Container Corporation (USA)
CPMC Holdings Limited (China)
Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Daiwa Can Company (Japan)
HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)
Industrial Container Services, LLC (USA)
Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada)
Pacific Can (China)
SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)
Skolnik Industries, Inc. (USA)
Tata Steel Group (India)
ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH (Germany)
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)
U. S. Steel Ko?ice, s.r.o. (Slovakia)
Universal Can Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide Drive
Healthy Growth for Metal Cans
Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging,Yet Lucrative Market
for Metal Cans
Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans
Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments
Demand for Aluminum Beverage Cans Gain Momentum
Metal Cans as the Preferred Packaging Format for Food Packaging
Benefit Market Expansion
BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA:A Game Changer for Metal Cans
Reduce, Recycle, and Re-use Attributes Drive Demand for Metal
Cans in Industrial Packaging
Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand
Spurs Growth
Beauty and Cosmetics: The Dominant End-User Segment for Aerosol
Cans
Growing Environmental Consciousness Promote Demand for Steel Cans
Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum
Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits
Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items
Research Backs Benefits of Steel Cansin Food Packaging
Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well
for Steel Cans
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Metal Cans
Plastic Containers Give Stiff Competition
Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Cans
90% Recycled Aluminum Suffers Slow Uptake
Standardized Container Shapes:A Key Limiting Factor
User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Cans
Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging
Growing Role of Paper in Flexible Packaging
Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel
Re-sealable Metal Cans
Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols Cans
Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans
Transfer Cap
Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball
Innovative Food Can Doused with Nitrogen
Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations and Advancements
Technology Developments in the Recent Past
Coated Steel Packaging Materials
New Aerosol Technology
Contoured Cans and Active Packaging
Automatic Self-cooling and Self-heating Beverage and Food Cans
Push Plus End Tabs For Beverage Cans
Can-O-Mat and End-O-Mat Systems
Hygienic Beverage Can Concept
New Bottle Cans from Daiwa Cans
Necked-In Cans: A Revolutionary Concept
Silver Arrow?s Distinct Look Innovative Cans
Prototype IC Can, a Self-Chilling Aluminum
Self-Heating/Chilling Cans
Appealing Beverage Cans
New Form of Paint Can Lids
EZO Lids for Cans
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aluminum Metal Cans (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aluminum Metal Cans (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aluminum Metal Cans (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Steel Metal Cans (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Steel Metal Cans (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Steel Metal Cans (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Metal Drums & Pails (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Metal Drums & Pails (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Metal Drums & Pails (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Metal Barrels (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Metal Barrels (Product Segment) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Metal Barrels (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the
United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 21: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 32: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in France
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums
and Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 47: Spanish Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Russia
by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 51: Russian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 53: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 63: Australian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 65: Indian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 66: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 69: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Cans, Barrels,
Drums and Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 80: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Brazil
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Mexican Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product
Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Iranian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 101: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails
Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and
Pails Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 113: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in
Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 114: African Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 158
