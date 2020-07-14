New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aluminum Metal Cans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$50.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel Metal Cans segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Metal Drums & Pails Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020

In the global Metal Drums & Pails segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 302-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anheuser-Busch Companies Inc.

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Ardagh Group S.A.

Ball Corporation

BWAY Corporation

Can-Pack S. A.

CCL Industries Inc.

Cleveland Steel Container Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Crown Holdings Inc.

Daiwa Can Company

Great Western Containers Inc.

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH

Pacific Can China Holdings Ltd.

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Skolnik Industries Inc.

Tata Steel Group

ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

U. S. Steel Košice s.r.o.

Universal Can Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metal Cans: A Convenient, Cost-Friendly, Eco-Friendly, and Safe

Packaging Option

Recent Market Activity

Metal Cans: Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Growing Preference for Convenient, Affordable, Safe, and

Healthy Food: Foundation for Market Growth

Key Safe and Convenient Attributes of Canned Foods & Beverages

Rising Preference for ’At Home’ Food Consumption

Canned Foods and Beverages: Low Priced and Convenient

Convenience Muscles Growth in Metal Food Packaging

Preserving Flavor: A Vital Functionality Promoting Demand for

and Production of Beverage Cans

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Metal Packaging Industry

Despite Competition from Plastics, Metal Beverage Packaging

Continue to Grow Steadily

Metal Packaging’s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Spearheading Growth

Competition: Ball, Crown, and Ardagh Dominate Metal Can

Manufacturing Worldwide

Beverage Cans: Competitive Landscape

Food Cans: Competitive Landscape

Intense Competition and New Markets Drive M&A Activity

Rising Raw Material Costs Hamper Profitability

Sustainability Factor Assumes Prominence

Emerging Markets: The New Manufacturing Hub for Aluminum Can

Stock Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anheuser-Busch Companies, Inc. (USA)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ball Corporation (USA)

BWAY Corporation (USA)

Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Cleveland Steel Container Corporation (USA)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daiwa Can Company (Japan)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Industrial Container Services, LLC (USA)

Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada)

Pacific Can (China)

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)

Skolnik Industries, Inc. (USA)

Tata Steel Group (India)

ThyssenKrupp Rasselstein GmbH (Germany)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. (Japan)

U. S. Steel Ko?ice, s.r.o. (Slovakia)

Universal Can Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide Drive

Healthy Growth for Metal Cans

Alcoholic Spirits and Wines: A Challenging,Yet Lucrative Market

for Metal Cans

Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans

Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments

Demand for Aluminum Beverage Cans Gain Momentum

Metal Cans as the Preferred Packaging Format for Food Packaging

Benefit Market Expansion

BPA in Food Cans Cleared by the FDA:A Game Changer for Metal Cans

Reduce, Recycle, and Re-use Attributes Drive Demand for Metal

Cans in Industrial Packaging

Aluminum Aerosol Cans and Canisters: Strong End-use Demand

Spurs Growth

Beauty and Cosmetics: The Dominant End-User Segment for Aerosol

Cans

Growing Environmental Consciousness Promote Demand for Steel Cans

Demand for Steel Aerosol Containers Gain Momentum

Packaging Steel Recycling: Environmental Benefits

Steel: A Sustainable Packaging Metal for Food Items

Research Backs Benefits of Steel Cansin Food Packaging

Rising Popularity of Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Bodes Well

for Steel Cans

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Challenges Hampering Growth Prospects for Metal Cans

Plastic Containers Give Stiff Competition

Bio-Plastics to Bite into the Share of Metal Cans

90% Recycled Aluminum Suffers Slow Uptake

Standardized Container Shapes:A Key Limiting Factor

User and Content Safety Issues Continue to Haunt Metal Cans

Flexible Packaging to Displace Rigid Packaging

Growing Role of Paper in Flexible Packaging

Lightweight, Durable and Flexible Super-Steel

Re-sealable Metal Cans

Light-weight Aluminum Aerosols Cans

Runway & Jazz Aerosol Cans

Transfer Cap

Novel Aerosol Cans from Crown and Ball

Innovative Food Can Doused with Nitrogen

Other Noteworthy Metal Can Innovations and Advancements

Technology Developments in the Recent Past

Coated Steel Packaging Materials

New Aerosol Technology

Contoured Cans and Active Packaging

Automatic Self-cooling and Self-heating Beverage and Food Cans

Push Plus End Tabs For Beverage Cans

Can-O-Mat and End-O-Mat Systems

Hygienic Beverage Can Concept

New Bottle Cans from Daiwa Cans

Necked-In Cans: A Revolutionary Concept

Silver Arrow?s Distinct Look Innovative Cans

Prototype IC Can, a Self-Chilling Aluminum

Self-Heating/Chilling Cans

Appealing Beverage Cans

New Form of Paint Can Lids

EZO Lids for Cans



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aluminum Metal Cans (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aluminum Metal Cans (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Aluminum Metal Cans (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Steel Metal Cans (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Steel Metal Cans (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Steel Metal Cans (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Metal Drums & Pails (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Metal Drums & Pails (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Metal Drums & Pails (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Metal Barrels (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Metal Barrels (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Metal Barrels (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the

United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 21: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 32: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Europe

in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in France

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums

and Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Russia

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 65: Indian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 69: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Cans, Barrels,

Drums and Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest

of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Brazil

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest

of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product

Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 101: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails

Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in Rest

of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and

Pails Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 113: Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market in

Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 114: African Metal Cans, Barrels, Drums and Pails Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 158

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397832/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001