New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092480/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the period 2020-2027.Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.7% CAGR to reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43.5% share of the global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 19.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 252-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agero Inc.

Airbiquity, Inc.

AirIQ Inc.

BOX Telematics Ltd.

BSM Technologies Inc.

CalAmp

Ctrack

Davis Instruments

Fleetmatics Group PLC

Geotab Inc.

Intelligent Telematics

Omnitracs LLC

OnStar LLC

Orbcomm Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Telit Wireless Solutions

Transport Management Solutions Ltd.

Trimble Transport & Logistics

Zonar Systems







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092480/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Telematics Shapes the Future of Automobiles in the 21st Century

by Ushering in a New Era of Intelligence

Recent Market Activity

Commercial Vehicle Telematics: Market Overview

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Airbiquity, Inc. (USA)

AirIQ, Inc. (Canada)

Agero, Inc. (USA)

BOX Telematics Ltd. (UK)

BSM Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

CalAmp (USA)

Ctrack (UK)

Davis Instruments (USA)

Fleetmatics Group PLC (Ireland)

Geotab, Inc. (Canada)

Intelligent Telematics (Ireland)

Omnitracs, LLC (USA)

OnStar Corporation (USA)

Orbcomm, Inc. (USA)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (USA)

Telit Wireless Solutions (UK)

Transport Management Solutions Ltd. (UK)

Trimble Transport & Logistics (Belgium)

Zonar Systems (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth

of Telematics in the CV Market

Growing Production of CVs

Automobile Electronification

Growing ITS Investments

The Rise of Connected Vehicles

Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry

Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular

Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations

Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market

Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management

Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of

the Market

One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future

Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes

A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends

Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth

of CV Telematics

Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With

OEM Embedded Telematics

Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value

From Emerging Big Data Technologies

Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data

Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest

in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance

UBI Pricing Scheme

Advantages & Challenges

Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry

Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First

Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics

Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives

Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics

Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services

Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics

Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth

Challenges to Growth: A Review

Concerns Over Driver Distraction

Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Service (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Service (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Service (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Solution (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Solution (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Solution (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: OEM (Provider Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: OEM (Provider Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: OEM (Provider Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aftermarket (Provider Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Aftermarket (Provider Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Aftermarket (Provider Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Transport & Logistics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Transport & Logistics (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Transport & Logistics (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Insurance (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Insurance (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Insurance (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in the United

States by Provider Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Breakdown by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Commercial Vehicle Telematics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 37: Canadian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic

Market Review by Provider Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Provider Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Provider Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Provider Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Analysis by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Commercial Vehicle Telematics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Provider Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by

Provider Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Commercial Vehicle Telematics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Provider Type:

2020-2027



Table 68: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Provider Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Breakdown by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in France by

Provider Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Analysis by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Provider Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Breakdown by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Italian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Provider Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market by

Provider Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 97: Italian Demand for Commercial Vehicle Telematics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Vehicle

Telematics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Commercial Vehicle

Telematics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Provider Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Provider

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Analysis by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Commercial Vehicle Telematics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 107: United Kingdom Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 110: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Provider Type:

2020-2027



Table 113: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Provider Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Breakdown by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Commercial Vehicle Telematics

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 116: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Asia-Pacific

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Asia-Pacific

by Provider Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Analysis by Provider Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 127: Rest of World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 129: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 130: Rest of World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Provider Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 131: Rest of World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Historic

Market Review by Provider Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Provider Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Rest of World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of World Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 75

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092480/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001