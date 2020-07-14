-- Syapse is building Asia’s premier learning health network of real-world data derived from leading precision cancer centers --



SAN FRANCISCO and SEOUL, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse®, a real-world data company accelerating the delivery of precision medicine through the Syapse Learning Health Network™ and Ajou University Hospital, a research-driven hospital in South Korea, today announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on accelerating precision medicine by leveraging real-world evidence.

Ajou University Hospital is the first academic hospital in Korea to establish a hospital information department and has selected Syapse to advance its leadership in the use of robust, data-driven precision medicine. Ajou University Hospital serves more than 6,300 new cancer patients annually across 10 cancer centers. Ajou University Hospital joins the Syapse international health system network, which was established in the Asia Pacific region through founding regional partner , Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH).

“We will build an international partnership with Syapse and other health systems in the field of precision medicine to improve the quality of cancer treatment for patients today while contributing to the long-term development of precision medicine in Korea for future patients,” said Sang-Uk Han, MD, Director of Ajou University Hospital.

Through this partnership, Ajou University Hospital and Syapse plan to:

Expand the Syapse Learning Health Network in South Korea and the Asia Pacific region;

Leverage real-world evidence in clinical practice;

Enhance clinical trial access to cancer patients; and

Develop novel insights through collaborative outcomes research projects.

“Syapse’s health system network has been expanding as we add new partners who are focused on leveraging the value of real-world data to rapidly enhance precision medicine and improve patient outcomes,” said Ken Tarkoff, chief executive officer of Syapse. “We are committed to providing the most updated medical information and insights to Ajou’s healthcare providers across its 10 cancer care centers, and look forward to continued growth in South Korea.”

About the Syapse Learning Health Network™

This international network of healthcare providers enables improved cancer care by sharing real-world data to support clinical decisions and by fostering collaborations among participants. Healthcare providers, including doctors and nurses, share and learn which cancer treatments produced the best real-world outcomes in clinically and molecularly similar patients. Researchers learn from real-world clinical, molecular, treatment and outcomes data. These collaborations are enabled by a secure platform of shared de-identified data that is standardized and normalized across the Learning Health Network and complies with all applicable federal and state data privacy protection regulations.

About Ajou University Hospital

Since 1994, Ajou University Hospital has been fully committed to its motto: “We are always there for you. We are committed to caring for you and your family.” As such, patient access to quality services and state-of-art medical care is of the utmost priority. Accredited by the Joint Commission International once in 2011 and again in 2014 and 2017, the 1,200-bed hospital is acknowledged for its patient safety and medical care at the international level, taking care of 5,300 outpatients a day. Ajou University Hospital is not only appointed as the Regional Emergency and Trauma centers of the Southern Gyeonggi province and the Regional Cancer center of the entire Gyeonggi province but is also a research-oriented hospital in partnership with a variety of national projects. In addition, the International Health Care Center, with the help of professionals fluent in English, Japanese, Russian, Mandarin Chinese, has strived to provide the best medical care to international patients.

About Syapse

Syapse works with leading health systems, life sciences companies, and regulators to accelerate real-world evidence to improve the outcomes of cancer patients. By bringing these organizations together into the Syapse Learning Health Network™, Syapse has built one of the world’s largest networks dedicated to improving outcomes in cancer care through improved precision medicine. Syapse and its partners are working towards a future in which all cancer patients have access to the quality of care they need.

