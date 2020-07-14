New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Evacuation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915703/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR to reach US$549.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.2% share of the global Voice Evacuation Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Voice Evacuation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$174.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.67% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$193 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$193 Million by the year 2027.



Residential Segment Corners a 22.5% Share in 2020

In the global Residential segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$106.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$181.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$129.1 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 127-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs): A Prelude

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs)

Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Manufacturers

Recent Market Activity

Benefits Encourage VES Deployments on a Larger Scale

New & Harmonized Standards Set the Platform for Wider

Proliferation of VES

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

A Snapshot of Systems, Equipment & Components Deployed in

Building Automation

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the VES Market

VES Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

Competition Grows from Low-Cost Asian Companies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Voice Evacuation Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations Unfold New Growth Opportunities

Customer Requirements Prompt Technological Advancements

Vendors Integrate Infotainment Features to Boost System Appeal &

Image

Wireless Models Set to Proliferate the Market

VESs Featuring Advanced Software Make their Way

Stable Growth in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Non-Residential Building Market: Key Consumer of VESs

Demand on Rise from Transportation Sector

VES Seeks Role in the Airport Security Mix

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Residential Buildings: Small but Important Market

Widening Addressable Market to Accelerate Future Deployments

VES for Mass Notification

Standalone Systems Ideal for Small to Medium-Sized Buildings

Custom Made Systems Suffice Demanding Requirements of

ultifaceted Facilities

Scalable Systems Gain Preference in Large & Complex Sites



