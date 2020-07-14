New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915691/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Arc Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oxy-Fuel Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.7% share of the global Welding Machinery market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Welding Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Resistance Welding Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020

In the global Resistance Welding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 542-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACRO Automation Systems Inc.

ARCON Welding LLC

Bernard

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

Coherent Inc.

Daihen Corporation

Denyo Co. Ltd.

ESAB

Fronius International GmbH

Hobart Brothers Company

IDEAL-Werk

IGM Robotersysteme AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kemppi

Kiefel GmbH

Kobe Steel Ltd.

KUKA AG

Manufacturing Technology Inc.

Miller Electric Mfg. Co.,

Panasonic Corp.

Sonics & Materials Inc.

The Lincoln Electric Company

Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group

voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915691/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Welding Machinery: An Introductory Prelude

Brighter Prospects Ahead amid Boisterous End-Use Market

Environments

Recent Market Activity

Developed Nations Make Way for Emerging Markets

Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Leading Players in the World Welding Machinery Market

Lincoln Electric - The Global Welding Leader

Asian Markets - An Impregnable Turf for International Giants

M&A Activity

Select M&A Deals in the World Welding Machinery Market (2014-2017)

Global Competitor Market Shares

Welding Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACRO Automation Systems, Inc. (USA)

ARCON Welding, LLC (USA)

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH (Germany)

Coherent, Inc. (USA)

Daihen Corporation (Japan)

Denyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

ESAB (UK)

Fronius International GmbH (Austria)

IDEAL-Werk (Germany)

IGM Robotersysteme AG (Austria)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)

Bernard (USA)

Hobart Brothers Company (USA)

Miller Electric Mfg. Co. (USA)

Kemppi (Finland)

Kiefel GmbH (Germany)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Manufacturing Technology, Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Sonics & Materials, Inc. (USA)

The Lincoln Electric Company (USA)

Tianjin Golden Bridge Welding Materials Group (China)

voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Galore!

Changing Industrial Needs Drive Innovations in Welding Market

Technologies to Address Skill Shortage - the New Focus of

Manufacturers

Material Changes affect Technology Developments Materially

Competitive Forces Drive Adoption of Automation and Information

Management Systems in Welding

Narrower Joints Reduce Welding Material Consumption and Time

New Techniques Transform Welding Process

New Submerged Arc Welding Wire from Lincoln Helps Overcome

Processing Flaws

Automated Welding Offers Significant Potential

Welding Robots Advance Growth

Automation Drives Demand for SAW Equipment

Cost Remains a Major Hurdle for Welding Robots

Solid Wires Replacing Stick Electrodes

Adhesives Reduce Need for Welding

Impact of Quality Control

User Friendly Equipment: Order of the Day

Rising Demand for Aluminum Welding Equipment

Advances in TIG Welding Offer GrowthOpportunities

Advanced TIG Welders to Address Poor Arc Starts

True Pulsing - Yet Another Feature Improvement

FCAW Gains Acceptance

Hybrid Welding Technology to Drive Growth

Plastics Welding Sidelines Metal Welding

Maintenance & Repair Projects to Drive Demand

Increased Emphasis on Improving Welding Process

Favorable HSAW Pipes Market Signals Opportunities

Steel Production & Consumption: Key Indicatorsof Welding Market

Dynamics

Markets Outside China to Drive Steel Demand, to Influence

Welding Machinery Demand



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

