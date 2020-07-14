New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Dryers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Direct Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Indirect Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Industrial Dryers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Industrial Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Specialty Dryers Segment Corners a 5% Share in 2020

In the global Specialty Dryers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$199 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$771.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 364-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Andritz Ag

Anivi Ingenieria S.A.

Bühler AG

Carrier Europe SCA

Carrier® Vibrating Equipment, Inc.

Comessa S.A.

Comspain XXI S.A.

FAVA S.p.A

Glatt GmbH

Metso Corporation

Mitchell Dryers Ltd.

SWISS COMBI - W. Kunz dryTec AG

Tetra Laval International SA

ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp KH Mineral

Tummers Simon Dryers

Voith GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Curtain Raiser

Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Bolster Industrial

Dryers Market

Recent Market Activity

Food and Cement Remain Key Applications

Fluidized Bed Dryers to Post Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market

Developing Regions Provide Impetus to Agricultural End-Use



TOP VENDORS EYE PROMISING MARKETS OF EASTERN EUROPE AND ASIA-PACIFIC

Overview of Centrifugal Industrial Dryers

Demand for Dried Products to Boost Pharmaceutical Spray Dryers

Market

Overview of Spray Drying Equipment

Refrigerated Air Dryers - An Overview

Compressed Air Treatment Systems - An Overview

Membrane Air Dryers Market

Industrial Applications - Major End-Use Application

Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Industrial Dryers

Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether

Outlook

Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Dryers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers

Environmental Regulations to Drive Replacement Demand in

Developed Markets

IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers

Regulations to Drive Demand

Investment Trends in End-Use Industries Impact Demand

Fluidized Bed Drying - A Proven Technology

Food Industry - A Major End-Use Sector; Drives Growth in

Industrial Dryers

Demand for Microencapsulation Drives Growth in Spray Dryers

Rising Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well

for Market

Growth in Dairy Products Supports Market for Industrial Dryers

Monash University Improvises Spray Dryer for Dairy Products

Expanding Market for Infant Formula Drives Growth of Industrial

Dryers

Flexible Spray Drying Emerges an Ideal Choice for Infant

Formula Manufacturing

Favorable Trends in Pharma Industry Portend Bright Outlook

University of Cambridge Develops Smart Capsules

Focus on Nanoencapsulation of Drugs Emphasizes the Need for

Nano Spray Dried Particles

Pulp & Paper Manufacturing Spurs Opportunities for Industrial

Dryers

Technology Dynamics

Tracking R&D Breakthroughs

Advanced R&D Tools Help Ease Product Design Process

Challenges to Reckon With

International Drying Symposium (IDS): Promoting R&D

Spray-Drying Plants and the Issues of Environmental Protection

and Safety



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Dryers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Dryers Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Dryers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Direct Dryers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Direct Dryers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Direct Dryers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Indirect Dryers (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Indirect Dryers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Indirect Dryers (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Specialty Dryers (Product Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Specialty Dryers (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Specialty Dryers (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Dryers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Industrial Dryers Market in the United States by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Industrial Dryers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial Dryers Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Industrial Dryers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Industrial Dryers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Industrial Dryers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Industrial Dryers Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Dryers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Industrial Dryers Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Dryers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Industrial Dryers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial Dryers Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Industrial Dryers Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Industrial Dryers Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Industrial Dryers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Industrial Dryers Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Industrial Dryers Market by Product Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Dryers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Industrial Dryers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Industrial Dryers Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Industrial Dryers Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Industrial Dryers Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Industrial Dryers Market in Russia by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Industrial Dryers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Dryers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Industrial Dryers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Industrial Dryers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Review by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Industrial Dryers Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Industrial Dryers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Industrial Dryers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Industrial Dryers Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Dryers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Dryers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial Dryers Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Industrial Dryers Market in Brazil by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Industrial Dryers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Industrial Dryers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Industrial Dryers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Industrial Dryers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Historic Market by

Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Industrial Dryers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Industrial Dryers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Dryers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Dryers Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Industrial Dryers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Industrial Dryers Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Industrial Dryers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Industrial Dryers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Industrial Dryers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Industrial Dryers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Industrial Dryers Market in Africa by Product

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by

Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 223

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001