6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Direct Dryers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Indirect Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Industrial Dryers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Dryers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Specialty Dryers Segment Corners a 5% Share in 2020
In the global Specialty Dryers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$199 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$771.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 364-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Curtain Raiser
Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Bolster Industrial
Dryers Market
Recent Market Activity
Food and Cement Remain Key Applications
Fluidized Bed Dryers to Post Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market
Developing Regions Provide Impetus to Agricultural End-Use
TOP VENDORS EYE PROMISING MARKETS OF EASTERN EUROPE AND ASIA-PACIFIC
Overview of Centrifugal Industrial Dryers
Demand for Dried Products to Boost Pharmaceutical Spray Dryers
Market
Overview of Spray Drying Equipment
Refrigerated Air Dryers - An Overview
Compressed Air Treatment Systems - An Overview
Membrane Air Dryers Market
Industrial Applications - Major End-Use Application
Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Industrial Dryers
Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
Outlook
Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Dryers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers
Environmental Regulations to Drive Replacement Demand in
Developed Markets
IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers
Regulations to Drive Demand
Investment Trends in End-Use Industries Impact Demand
Fluidized Bed Drying - A Proven Technology
Food Industry - A Major End-Use Sector; Drives Growth in
Industrial Dryers
Demand for Microencapsulation Drives Growth in Spray Dryers
Rising Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well
for Market
Growth in Dairy Products Supports Market for Industrial Dryers
Monash University Improvises Spray Dryer for Dairy Products
Expanding Market for Infant Formula Drives Growth of Industrial
Dryers
Flexible Spray Drying Emerges an Ideal Choice for Infant
Formula Manufacturing
Favorable Trends in Pharma Industry Portend Bright Outlook
University of Cambridge Develops Smart Capsules
Focus on Nanoencapsulation of Drugs Emphasizes the Need for
Nano Spray Dried Particles
Pulp & Paper Manufacturing Spurs Opportunities for Industrial
Dryers
Technology Dynamics
Tracking R&D Breakthroughs
Advanced R&D Tools Help Ease Product Design Process
Challenges to Reckon With
International Drying Symposium (IDS): Promoting R&D
Spray-Drying Plants and the Issues of Environmental Protection
and Safety
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Dryers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Dryers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Dryers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Direct Dryers (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Direct Dryers (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Direct Dryers (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Indirect Dryers (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Indirect Dryers (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Indirect Dryers (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Specialty Dryers (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Specialty Dryers (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Specialty Dryers (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Dryers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Industrial Dryers Market in the United States by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Industrial Dryers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial Dryers Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Industrial Dryers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Industrial Dryers Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Industrial Dryers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Industrial Dryers Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Dryers Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Industrial Dryers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Dryers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Industrial Dryers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 29: Industrial Dryers Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Industrial Dryers Market in France by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Industrial Dryers Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Industrial Dryers Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Industrial Dryers Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Industrial Dryers Market by Product Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Dryers: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Industrial Dryers Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Industrial Dryers Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Industrial Dryers Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Industrial Dryers Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Industrial Dryers Market in Russia by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Industrial Dryers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Dryers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Industrial Dryers Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Industrial Dryers Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Review by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 63: Industrial Dryers Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Industrial Dryers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Industrial Dryers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Dryers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Dryers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Dryers Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 71: Industrial Dryers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Industrial Dryers Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Dryers Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown
by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Industrial Dryers Market in Brazil by Product
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Industrial Dryers Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Industrial Dryers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Industrial Dryers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 86: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Industrial Dryers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Industrial Dryers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Industrial Dryers Historic Market by
Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Industrial Dryers Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Industrial Dryers: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Industrial Dryers Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Industrial Dryers Market Share Analysis by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027
Table 98: Industrial Dryers Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Industrial Dryers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Industrial Dryers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Industrial Dryers Market by Product
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Industrial Dryers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Industrial Dryers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 105: Industrial Dryers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Industrial Dryers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Industrial Dryers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Industrial Dryers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Industrial Dryers Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Industrial Dryers Market in Africa by Product
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: African Industrial Dryers Market Share Breakdown by
Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 223
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
