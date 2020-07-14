TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimize Wealth Management announced the addition of Senior Financial Advisor Joe Borges to the firm. Joe has over 30 years experience in the financial industry helping clients in the Kitchener Waterloo region achieve their desired goals.



“At Optimize, we provide our clients with premier wealth management through a holistic approach. We are thrilled to have an experienced and knowledgeable advisor like Joe join our team, and we are confident that he can help us continue to achieve this,” said Matthew McGrath, Head of Advisory Channel and Corporate Development at Optimize Wealth.

At Optimize Wealth’s newest office in Kitchener Waterloo, Joe will work alongside a very qualified team of licensed portfolio managers to provide clients with a comprehensive approach and help them achieve success and prosperity over the long term.

“I’m pleased to join the Optimize team,” said Joe Borges, Senior Financial Advisor. “Now with the help of Optimize Wealth’s multi-family office platform and robust portfolio management my clients will continue to receive the premium service they know.”

About Joe Borges

Joe started in the financial/life insurance industry in the mid-1980’s with Imperial Life, followed by Ross Dixon Financial, Dundee Private Investors and others. In January 2015, Joe joined Lifestyle Wealth which was acquired by Optimize Wealth in March of this year. Joe considers clients to be friends and family; he will go the extra mile to help them achieve their goals and live their dreams. Joe appreciates their true loyalty, trust and faith in him as well as the many years of business opportunities which they have brought him.

Born and raised on the island of São Miguel, Azores, Portugal, Joe is the youngest of four siblings who still live close to each other to this day and consider Canada their home. Above everything, family is of the utmost importance to Joe. Joe and his wife have been married for over 48 years and are parents to three grown children and grandparents to three beautiful grandchildren ages 23, 11 and 4. Joe has always been involved with the Portuguese community in Kitchener, having been a member of the Portuguese Club since its inception, playing soccer for the club and having previously been a President of the Club Board of Directors. Joe has also been a past President of the Kitchener Region Portuguese Business & Professional Association and has coached Kitchener Minor and Select soccer teams.

About the Optimize Wealth Advisor Platform

Optimize Wealth is an industry-leading Full Service Wealth Management Firm which has built a very Robust Advisor Platform whereby Advisors can provide their clients with a multi-family office service offering. We have in-house tax and will specialists that can prepare all of your clients’ tax returns as well their wills. We also have Mortgage and Insurance specialists when needed and all of that augments our core Financial Planning and Portfolio Management services. We built our Advisor Platform with the belief that technology could make the financial management process simpler, more transparent, and more cost-effective for clients. It has quickly become clear to us that these services when provided alongside our in-house technology enables advisors and financial planners alike to deliver significant value to their clients well above the industry norms, which empowers them to grow their business exponentially.

Join Optimize Wealth: A firm built by Advisors, for Advisors

The financial services industry has seen a significant amount of change over the last two decades. What hasn’t changed is that ethical advisors are earnestly running wealth management practices centered on putting their clients’ interest first. Unfortunately, the growth initiatives and the seemingly endless bureaucratic and one-sided directives from many dealers have slowly put them at odds with this principle. Discover how we can work with you to break past your ceiling of complexity, simplify your business and unlock new opportunities. As your partner, we’ll help you deliver an exceptional client experience – one that not only cements client loyalty but also drives new business. We’ll show you how to streamline your processes, increase productivity and grow your bottom line. When you join Optimize Wealth, you become part of a team with one common goal, to help our Advisors build a better business while providing your clients with expert financial advice. The major difference at Optimize Wealth is that we measure our Financial Advisors’ success based on how well they help their clients achieve their goals rather than based on how much commissions or revenues they generate from their clients.

Looking to Grow Your Practice or Map Your Exit?

Whether you want to refine your client segmentation strategy, focus on niche markets, or define your own succession plan, we’re here for you. We’ll work with you to build scale in your business, implement proven growth strategies, maximize the value of your business, or map your exit plan. Through it all, we’ll help you ensure your clients continue to get the attention they deserve. Whether you are looking to grow or exit the business, we are looking for experienced financial professionals who want to make a positive impact in their clients’ financial futures at the same time as achieving their specific goals.

Financial professionals who want to see how they can map their exit or gain a major competitive edge from Optimize’s next generation multi-family office platform while benefiting from a premium advisor compensation structure should reach out to Matthew McGrath for a confidential discussion at (416)-907-6733 or email matthew.j.mcgrath@optimize.ca

A video accompany this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93a2e52b-097b-408b-995b-84a596d6d631