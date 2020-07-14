Chicago, IL, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) president and CEO, Sheila Musolino, announced her plans to retire in December, after leading the global nonprofit organization through a remarkable period of growth and mission delivery over the last 7 years.

Musolino joined RMHC in 2013, serving as Chief Operating Officer and was later elected president and CEO in December, 2015. Under her leadership, RMHC has strengthened its global network and expanded infrastructure to support over 260 Chapters in 65 countries and regions around the world.

With a focus on deepening the impact of RMHC and delivering compassionate, family-centered care, Musolino has led the global system in providing comfort and support to millions of families with ill or injured children - keeping them together and near the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide.

“It has been my great honor to serve an organization that is deeply committed to serving children and families at a time when they truly need it most,” said Musolino. “Our dedicated staff, volunteers and community partners around the world are working to advance the RMHC mission each and every day, ultimately reducing the stress and financial burden families must face when they have a sick child. I am proud and honored to have been a part of such an impactful organization.”

Prior to joining RMHC, Musolino spent nearly 30 years with McDonald’s Corporation, where most recently she served as vice president, U.S. Supply Chain. In this role, she led the supply chain strategies for all food and beverage product categories. Throughout her extensive career with the company, she held various roles within supply chain, operations and purchasing to support McDonald’s U.S. business.

Over the next several months, Musolino will focus on ensuring a smooth and successful transition for the RMHC system.

Effective December 8, 2020, Kelly Dolan, the current Chief Marketing & Development Officer of RMHC, will be appointed the new President and CEO. In her new role, Dolan will lead strategic planning for the organization’s long-term growth, impact and delivery of mission at RMHC Chapters around the world.

Dolan joined RMHC in 2017 and has made a tremendous impact through her successful leadership of all areas of fundraising, marketing and communications for the global organization. Dolan brings over 30 years of non-profit management and fundraising experience to her new role. Dolan started her career with Leo Burnett in Chicago and transitioned into the non-profit sector after a move to Atlanta. Her non-profit experience includes serving as Executive Director for The Atlanta Women’s Foundation and as the Executive Director for two global health organizations, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Georgia and the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Greater Atlanta Affiliate. Kelly also has experience in non-profit hospital administration including her role as Director of Strategic Marketing for Egleston Children’s Health Care System (now Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta), the largest children’s healthcare system in the Southeast.

In addition to the CEO transition, RMHC is pleased to announce the appointment of Janet Burton to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Burton has more than 35 years of experience in non-profit management focused on designing and executing strategies for global growth and development. Her career with RMHC began in 2002. Serving as the Chief Field Operations Officer, she has successfully designed and executed the Charity’s international expansion, program development efforts and operations for the global RMHC Chapter system. In her new position as COO, Burton is responsible for leading the strategic direction for all administrative and operational functions of the global organization.

“On behalf of the entire RMHC Board of Trustees, I would like to thank Sheila for her dedicated leadership, passion for family-centered care, and decades of service to RMHC and our Founding Mission Partner, McDonald’s,” said Steven M. Ramirez, Global Chair, RMHC Board of Trustees. “The moves for Kelly and Janet reinforce the depth and organizational strength of the RMHC infrastructure. I am confident that under their leadership, RMHC will continue to advance family-centered care and providing support services to a diverse population of families with ill or injured children, ensuring they are fully supported throughout their health care journey.”

About Ronald McDonald House Charities

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in 65 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit rmhc.org. Follow RMHC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Kristin Hylek Ronald Mcdonald House Charities (773) 547.1018 kristin.hylek@us.mcd.com