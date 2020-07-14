New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide Format Printers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915683/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aqueous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Wide Format Printers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Wide Format Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$920.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$804.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$804.7 Million by the year 2027.
UV cured Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020
In the global UV cured segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$461.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$547.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$552.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization
Wide Format Prints - A Compelling Platform for Marketing
Communication
Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides
Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool
Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers
Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices
Unmatched Opportunities
Making Printing Easy and Affordable
Using Diverse Materials
Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to
Adopt Wide Format Printing
Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing
Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business
Ranked in Descending Order of Importance
Outlook
Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology
Competitive Landscape
Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wide Format Printers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Versatility is the Name of the Game
Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing
UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth
Advancements in Ink and Media
New Markets for Output Providers
Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth
Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries
Use of Less Printing Ink
Affordable Machines
Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink
Usage
Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format
Printers Market
Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto
for Wide Format Printers
UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs
in Signage and Display Applications
Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers
Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print
Service Providers
Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital
Printing Model
Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning
and Personalization of Printed Materials
Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality
Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven
by Expanding Scope of Applications
Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving
Market Growth Challenges
Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic
Printing Technology
Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising
High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable
Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth
Industrial Printing - An Emerging Market for Digital Printing
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
