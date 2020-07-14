New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide Format Printers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915683/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Aqueous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solvent segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Wide Format Printers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Wide Format Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$920.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$804.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$804.7 Million by the year 2027.



UV cured Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020

In the global UV cured segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$461.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$547.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$552.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 189-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization

Wide Format Prints - A Compelling Platform for Marketing

Communication

Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides

Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices

Unmatched Opportunities

Making Printing Easy and Affordable

Using Diverse Materials

Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to

Adopt Wide Format Printing

Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing

Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business

Ranked in Descending Order of Importance

Outlook

Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology

Competitive Landscape

Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wide Format Printers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Versatility is the Name of the Game

Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing

UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth

Advancements in Ink and Media

New Markets for Output Providers

Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth

Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries

Use of Less Printing Ink

Affordable Machines

Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink

Usage

Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format

Printers Market

Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto

for Wide Format Printers

UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs

in Signage and Display Applications

Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers

Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print

Service Providers

Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital

Printing Model

Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning

and Personalization of Printed Materials

Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality

Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven

by Expanding Scope of Applications

Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving

Market Growth Challenges

Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic

Printing Technology

Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising

High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable

Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth

Industrial Printing - An Emerging Market for Digital Printing



