8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Biogas Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.59% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

2G Energy AG

Air Liquide SA

Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH

Caspari GmbH

Cirmac

DGE GmbH

DMT Environmental Technology BV

DVO Inc.

EnviTec Biogas AG

Greenlane Biogas

Guild Associates Inc.

RCM Digesters Inc.

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Schmack Biogas GmbH

Xebec Adsorption USA Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Biogas Plants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs

Opportunities for Biogas

Recent Market Activity

Interest in Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market

Current and Future Analysis

Europe Leads Biogas Plants Market, While China Provides Growth

Opportunities

Biogas Plants Feed on Diverse Raw Materials Depending on

Regional Specifications

Market Outlook

Gaseous Fuels - The Future

Investments Pouring in from Diverse Sectors

Production and Use of Bio-Methane and Fertilizer

Biogas Heat - A Grossly Neglected Sector

Major Contributors and Legal Support Structure

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver

Environmental Concerns Drive Renewable Energy Market



