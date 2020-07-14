New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biogas Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552802/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Biogas Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.59% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Biogas Plants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs
Opportunities for Biogas
Recent Market Activity
Interest in Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market
Current and Future Analysis
Europe Leads Biogas Plants Market, While China Provides Growth
Opportunities
Biogas Plants Feed on Diverse Raw Materials Depending on
Regional Specifications
Market Outlook
Gaseous Fuels - The Future
Investments Pouring in from Diverse Sectors
Production and Use of Bio-Methane and Fertilizer
Biogas Heat - A Grossly Neglected Sector
Major Contributors and Legal Support Structure
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver
Environmental Concerns Drive Renewable Energy Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 87
