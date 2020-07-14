PUERTO RICO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBMR recently introduced Global Medical Cannabis Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027 study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027. Medical Cannabis Market Research Report explores analyses of historical data along with Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand, and Revenue of the global medical cannabis and estimates the future trend of medical cannabis market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares Medical Cannabis Market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business. This report also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations. The growth of the Medical Cannabis market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.



DBMR Analyses the Medical Cannabis Market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Top Key Players of Medical Cannabis Market Report are

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Medical Cannabis

MedReleaf Corp

CanniMed Ltd

United Cannabis

The Peace Naturals Project Inc

Medical Marijuana, Inc

BOL Pharma

Cresco Labs

Key Segmentation of Medical Cannabis Market:

Medical Cannabis Market Segments by Species

Cannabis Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Medical Cannabis Market Segments by Derivatives

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Others

Medical Cannabis Market Segments by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research and Development Centers

Other

Medical Cannabis Market Segments by Route of Administration

Oral Solutions

Capsules

Smoking

Vaporizers

Topicals

Others

Medical Cannabis Market Segments by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Medical cannabis market is segmented of the basis of species, derivatives, application and route of administration. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

This Medical Cannabis Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

1. Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Medical Cannabis? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

2. Who Are the Global Key Players in This Medical Cannabis Market? What is Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

3. What Was Global Market Status of Medical Cannabis Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Medical Cannabis Market?

4. What Is Current Market Status of Medical Cannabis Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Medical Cannabis Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

5. What Are Projections of Global Medical Cannabis Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

6. What Is Medical Cannabis Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

7. What Is Economic Impact On Medical Cannabis Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

8. What Are Market Dynamics of Medical Cannabis Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

9. What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Medical Cannabis Industry?

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Medical Cannabis Market:

1. Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Medical Cannabis market

2. Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Medical Cannabis Market.

3. Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Medical Cannabis

4. Chapter 4: Presenting the Medical Cannabis Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

5. Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2010-2019

6. Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Medical Cannabis market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

7. Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2027).

8. Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

9. Finally, Medical Cannabis Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

