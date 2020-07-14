New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Steel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03907009/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a -0.3% CAGR to reach 684 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.1% share of the global Steel market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 1.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at 413.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.18% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 286.6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 286.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Machinery Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020

In the global Machinery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 193.6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 194 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 206.4 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited

ArcelorMittal S.A.

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

EVRAZ NTMK

EVRAZ plc

Gerdau S.A.

HBIS Group

HYUNDAI Steel Company

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang Group

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Riva Group

Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd.

Shougang Corporation

Tata Steel Europe Ltd.

Tata Steel Group

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG

United States Steel Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Steel Industry - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steel Market Witnesses Uptick in Demand and Prices

Overcapacity & Inventory Levels - A Review

China Holds the Key

Chinese Steel Consumption to Slow Down - India Could Fill the

Gap with Strongly Growing Appetite for the Metal

Global Demand for Steel to Slowdown in 2018 due to Chinese

Curbs on Excess Capacity

China Announces Plans to Cap Steel Production

Steel Price Differential - Global Impacts

Globalization & Rationalization - A Surviving Strategy

Emerging Economies to Considerably Impel Global Steel Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 &

2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ansteel Group Corporation Limited (China)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China)

EVRAZ plc (UK)

EVRAZ NTMK (Russia)

Gerdau S.A. (Brazil)

HBIS Group (China)

HYUNDAI Steel Company (South Korea)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Nucor Corporation (USA)

POSCO (South Korea)

Riva Group (Italy)

Shandong Iron and Steel Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Shougang Corporation (China)

Tata Steel Group (India)

Tata Steel Europe Ltd. (UK)

thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG (Germany)

United States Steel Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Impact of US Steel Tariffs - A Brief Review

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Steel Logistics to be affected by US Tariffs

US Import Tariffs on Steel to hurt South Korea and EU Countries

the Most

Ongoing Drive for Lighter Weight Vehicles Drives Demand for

High Strength Steel

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Innovations and Product Differentiation Grow in Focus

High Performance Steel Grades Gain Importance in Machinery

Steel Vs Aluminum: The Material Wars Continue

Demand for Stainless Steel Gains Momentum

Demand for Special Long Steel on the Rise

Steel Manufacturers Move Closer to Customers

Rising Demand for Recycled Steel Pushes Demand for Steel Scrap

Stainless Steel Continues to Reign Appliances Market

Carbon Steel Market - A Review

Move towards EAF - An Ongoing Trend

Steel Industry Persists with its Energy Conservation Drive

Environmentally Friendly Approach Gains Focus

Global GDP Performance & Market Outlook

Manufacturing Sector to Support Growth

Steel Industry Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Construction

Industry Dynamics

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand for Steel

Urbanization in Developing Countries to Drive Growth

Revival in the Automotive Industry Improve Prospects

Price Volatility in Oil and Gas Sector Impacts Demand



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 144

