4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$97.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.1% share of the global Smart Factory market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smart Factory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$38.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Measurement Devices Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020

In the global Measurement Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Factory: Enabling the Digital Journey to Responsive,

Flexible, Adaptive, and Fully Connected Manufacturing

Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Industry Set for the Fourth

Industrial Revolution

Primary Elements of Smart Factory Platforms in a Nutshell

Notable Technology Trends in Smart Factory Summarized

Recent Market Activity

Technologies Causing Disruptions to Traditional Manufacturing

Practices: Key Growth Enablers for Smart Factory/Industry 4.0

Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry

4.0 Value Driver

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

System Integration (Vertical and Horizontal)

Cybersecurity

Cloud Computing

Distributed Manufacturing

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Simulation

Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing

Automation

Augmented Reality (AR)

Robotics

Mobile Computing

Inherent Advantages Offered by Smart Factory and Growing

Investments in Manufacturing Technology Provides the Perfect

Platform for Market Penetration

Improved Productivity & Growth

Enabling Virtual & Distributed Manufacturing

Streamlining Factory Automation

Reduction in Downtime & Maintenance Costs

Assisting Effective Management of Supply Chains

Developing Self-Organizing Factories

Improved Energy Savings

Enabling Customization and Plug-and-Produce Concept

The Urgent Need to Curtail De-Industrialization Drive Healthy

Demand for Smart Factory Solutions in Developed Countries

Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Enhance Productivity by

Deploying Disruptive Technologies

Manufacturing Industry Spend Billions on Automation of Product R&D

Global Market Outlook

Automotive Industry to Spearhead Market Growth

Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Factory

Market Worldwide

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports

Growth Momentum

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Factory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the

Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future Drives Strong

Market Growth

Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform

the Manufacturing Industry

Digital Factories: Key Technology Trends

Major Goals of Smart Manufacturing/Smart Factory Initiatives

Components of an Intelligent Factory

Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell

Design and Robotic Automation

Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business

Opportunities

Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce

Deployment

IoT to Power Intelligent Factories of Future

IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories

Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past

Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels

Intelligent Factories Enables Connected Supply Chain

Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into

Intelligent Factories

Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Technologies Benefits

Market Expansion

Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.0

Transformation

How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry?

Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations

IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain

Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful

Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0

Digital Transformations to Drive Growth and Profit

Customer Focus to Drive Innovation

IoT Drives New Revenue Opportunities

Visibility at all Levels

Collaboration and Cautious Innovation

Protection of Physical and Intellectual Property

Growing Need to Achieve Competitive Edge Encourages

Manufacturers to Embrace IIoT

Deploying Machine Monitoring Systems: The Most Common Way to

Implement Industrial IoT in Machine Shops

Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human,

Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing

M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between

Multiple IoT Devices

Need to Transform Existing Factories into Smart Factories Offer

Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Workforce Aggravates Old

Factories Woes

Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of

Industrial Processes

Steady Adoption of Smart Factory Related Connectivity Solutions

Lends Traction to Market Growth

Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for

Creating Connected Production Environment

Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing

Environments

Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for

Industry 4.0

5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive

Adoption of Industry 4.0

Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for

Industry 4.0 Implementations

Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting

from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing

Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making

Smart Manufacturing: The Largest Application Area for Big Data

Enabled Market

Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Need

for Mass Customization

Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation

Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems

Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems

Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid

Manufacturing

Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast,

Interactive, and Reliable Way

Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector

Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile

AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants

First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce

Personnel Overheads

Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery:

The ?Hands-Free View? Attribute of Smart AR Glasses

The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry 4.0

Spurs Market Demand

Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation

Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to

Smart Manufacturing?

Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the

Digitized Manufacturing Industry

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone

of the Smart Manufacturing Industry

Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business

Case for SCADA

Demand for Smart and Intelligent Sensors as Basic Building

Blocks of Smart Factories Gain Momentum

Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey

Solutions Demand of Manufacturers

Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications

to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality

Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries

Boost Market Prospects

Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape

360° View - Seeing around Corners

Viewing Fourth Wave - in 3D

Advanced Manufacturing - Automation

Building Smart Factories

Robots Handled by Humans on Rise

3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved

Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market

How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth

3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?

Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint

High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle

Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D

Printing Market

Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart

Factory Solutions on Factory Floors

Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart

Manufacturing Implementations

Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing

Industry 4.0/ Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges

Huge Investments & Complex Networks

Lack of Standardization and Privacy Concerns

Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0

Loss of Employment Opportunities

Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment

of Smart Factories

Intelligent Negotiation and Decision-Making Mechanism

High-Speed IWN Protocols

Increased Focus on Manufacturing-Specific Big Data

Control Measures for Self-Organized Systems



