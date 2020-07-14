New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Factory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Control Equipment & Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$97.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reporting & Analysis Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.1% share of the global Smart Factory market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Factory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$38.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Measurement Devices Segment Corners a 18.8% Share in 2020
In the global Measurement Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Factory: Enabling the Digital Journey to Responsive,
Flexible, Adaptive, and Fully Connected Manufacturing
Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Industry Set for the Fourth
Industrial Revolution
Primary Elements of Smart Factory Platforms in a Nutshell
Notable Technology Trends in Smart Factory Summarized
Recent Market Activity
Technologies Causing Disruptions to Traditional Manufacturing
Practices: Key Growth Enablers for Smart Factory/Industry 4.0
Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry
4.0 Value Driver
Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
System Integration (Vertical and Horizontal)
Cybersecurity
Cloud Computing
Distributed Manufacturing
Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Big Data Analytics
Simulation
Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing
Automation
Augmented Reality (AR)
Robotics
Mobile Computing
Inherent Advantages Offered by Smart Factory and Growing
Investments in Manufacturing Technology Provides the Perfect
Platform for Market Penetration
Improved Productivity & Growth
Enabling Virtual & Distributed Manufacturing
Streamlining Factory Automation
Reduction in Downtime & Maintenance Costs
Assisting Effective Management of Supply Chains
Developing Self-Organizing Factories
Improved Energy Savings
Enabling Customization and Plug-and-Produce Concept
The Urgent Need to Curtail De-Industrialization Drive Healthy
Demand for Smart Factory Solutions in Developed Countries
Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Enhance Productivity by
Deploying Disruptive Technologies
Manufacturing Industry Spend Billions on Automation of Product R&D
Global Market Outlook
Automotive Industry to Spearhead Market Growth
Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Factory
Market Worldwide
Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports
Growth Momentum
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Factory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Atos SE (France)
ATS International B.V. (Netherlands)
Autodesk Inc. (USA)
Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany)
CENIT AG (Germany)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Dassault Systèmes (France)
Emerson Electric Co. (USA)
FANUC Corporation (Japan)
Fraunhofer IAO (Germany)
General Electric Company (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
IBM Corporation (USA)
Infosys Ltd. (India)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
Keyence Corporation (Japan)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company (Japan)
Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
PTC, Inc. (USA)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)
Wipro Limited (India)
WITTENSTEIN SE (Germany)
YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan)
Yaskawa Motoman (Japan)
Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the
Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future Drives Strong
Market Growth
Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform
the Manufacturing Industry
Digital Factories: Key Technology Trends
Major Goals of Smart Manufacturing/Smart Factory Initiatives
Components of an Intelligent Factory
Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell
Design and Robotic Automation
Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business
Opportunities
Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce
Deployment
IoT to Power Intelligent Factories of Future
IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories
Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past
Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels
Intelligent Factories Enables Connected Supply Chain
Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into
Intelligent Factories
Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Technologies Benefits
Market Expansion
Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.0
Transformation
How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry?
Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations
IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain
Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful
Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0
Digital Transformations to Drive Growth and Profit
Customer Focus to Drive Innovation
IoT Drives New Revenue Opportunities
Visibility at all Levels
Collaboration and Cautious Innovation
Protection of Physical and Intellectual Property
Growing Need to Achieve Competitive Edge Encourages
Manufacturers to Embrace IIoT
Deploying Machine Monitoring Systems: The Most Common Way to
Implement Industrial IoT in Machine Shops
Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human,
Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing
M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between
Multiple IoT Devices
Need to Transform Existing Factories into Smart Factories Offer
Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Workforce Aggravates Old
Factories Woes
Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of
Industrial Processes
Steady Adoption of Smart Factory Related Connectivity Solutions
Lends Traction to Market Growth
Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for
Creating Connected Production Environment
Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing
Environments
Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for
Industry 4.0
5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive
Adoption of Industry 4.0
Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for
Industry 4.0 Implementations
Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting
from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing
Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making
Smart Manufacturing: The Largest Application Area for Big Data
Enabled Market
Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Need
for Mass Customization
Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation
Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems
Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems
Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid
Manufacturing
Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast,
Interactive, and Reliable Way
Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector
Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile
AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants
First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce
Personnel Overheads
Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery:
The ?Hands-Free View? Attribute of Smart AR Glasses
The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry 4.0
Spurs Market Demand
Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation
Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to
Smart Manufacturing?
Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the
Digitized Manufacturing Industry
Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone
of the Smart Manufacturing Industry
Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business
Case for SCADA
Demand for Smart and Intelligent Sensors as Basic Building
Blocks of Smart Factories Gain Momentum
Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey
Solutions Demand of Manufacturers
Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications
to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality
Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries
Boost Market Prospects
Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape
360° View - Seeing around Corners
Viewing Fourth Wave - in 3D
Advanced Manufacturing - Automation
Building Smart Factories
Robots Handled by Humans on Rise
3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved
Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market
How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing
Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing
Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth
3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?
Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint
High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle
Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D
Printing Market
Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart
Factory Solutions on Factory Floors
Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart
Manufacturing Implementations
Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing
Industry 4.0/ Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges
Huge Investments & Complex Networks
Lack of Standardization and Privacy Concerns
Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0
Loss of Employment Opportunities
Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment
of Smart Factories
Intelligent Negotiation and Decision-Making Mechanism
High-Speed IWN Protocols
Increased Focus on Manufacturing-Specific Big Data
Control Measures for Self-Organized Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Factory Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Factory Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Control Equipment & Software (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Control Equipment & Software (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Reporting & Analysis Software (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Reporting & Analysis Software (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Measurement Devices (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Measurement Devices (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Connectivity Solutions (Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Connectivity Solutions (Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Factory Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Smart Factory Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: United States Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Smart Factory Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Smart Factory Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Smart Factory Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 29: Canadian Smart Factory Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Canadian Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Factory: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Factory in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Smart Factory Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Smart Factory Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 36: Chinese Smart Factory Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Smart Factory in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Chinese Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Factory Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: European Smart Factory Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Smart Factory Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European Smart Factory Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 42: European Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Smart Factory Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 44: European Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 45: Smart Factory Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: French Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Smart Factory Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 48: French Smart Factory Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Smart Factory Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: German Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2020 VS 2027
Table 51: Smart Factory Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Smart Factory Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 53: Italian Smart Factory Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Italian Smart Factory Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Italian Demand for Smart Factory in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Italian Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Smart Factory: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: United Kingdom Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Factory in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Smart Factory Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Smart Factory Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Smart Factory Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Smart Factory Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 69: Rest of World Smart Factory Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 70: Smart Factory Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 71: Rest of World Smart Factory Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 72: Rest of World Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 124
