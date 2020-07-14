LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 8, 2020

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of The Geo Group, Inc. (“GEO Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GEO) securities between February 27, 2020 and June 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On June 17, 2020, The Intercept published an article entitled "GEO Group’s Blundering Response to the Pandemic Helped Spread Coronavirus in Halfway Houses." The article described details of a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the Grossman Center, a halfway house in Leavenworth, Kansas, operated by GEOGroup—which "was for weeks the hardest hit federal halfway house in the country" in terms of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Citing interviews with residents of the Grossman Center, The Intercept characterized GEO Group’s response as "blundering" and reported "that the virus spread not in spite of the facility’s efforts to contain it, but because of it." According to the article, the Grossman Center continued to keep its residents in overcrowded conditions without implementing personal protective measures even as COVID-19 diagnoses at the facility increased.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.03 per share, or 7%, to close at $12.17 per share on June 17, 2020.

