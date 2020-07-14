TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (“Q1/20”).



Highlights from Q1/20:

”) of $16.87 million ($0.29 per share) at March 31, 2020 compared to $18.78 million ($0.32 per share) at December 31, 2019, representing a 10% decrease quarter over quarter on a per share basis. ANAV reflects the net asset value plus the amount of available tax loss pools available; Net comprehensive loss of $2.04 million compared to net comprehensive income of $3.15 million for three months ended March 31, 2019 (“ Q1/19 ”);

”); Total revenue from investment activity was a loss of $1.86 million compared to total revenue of $3.47 million for Q1/19;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $1.05 million compared to net realized gains of $0.32 million for Q1/19;

Net unrealized losses on portfolio investments of $0.80 million compared to net unrealized gains of $3.13 million for Q1/19;

Total expenses of $0.18 million, which includes stock-based compensation, compared to $0.32 million for Q1/19; and

Operating expenses of $0.15 million compared to $0.21 million for Q1/19.

During Q1/20, the company saw a decrease from its portfolio of publicly traded companies which included declines from Cansortium Inc., Green Growth Brands Inc., and Bragg Gaming Group.

The decrease in operating expenses to $0.15 million for Q1/20 compared to $0.21 million in the comparative quarter was driven by lower general and administrative costs.

The Company saw net comprehensive loss of $2.04 million for Q1/20 compared to net comprehensive income of $3.15 million for Q1/19. As at March 31, 2020, the Company’s adjusted net assets were valued at $16.87 million or $0.29 per share compared to $18.78 million or $0.32 per share at December 31, 2019.

“The Company posted weak returns during Q1/20 due to weakness in markets from COVID-19.” said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

A full set of the Q1/20 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

