Wood Dale, Illinois, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators worldwide, and Unison Industries jointly announced today the expansion and extension of the longstanding partnership as the exclusive worldwide aftermarket distributor for Unison Industries´ aviation, aerospace, military, civil and land vehicles products. The agreement adds new material content to include new product introduction spanning multiple aircraft platforms.

As exclusive distributor, AAR will be responsible for developing customized sales strategies and marketing campaigns, executing growth plans, forecasting, warehousing and performing aftermarket product distribution services of Unison Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts. In addition, AAR will provide 24/7 Aircraft-On-Ground (AOG) call center support to deliver rapid-response services to customers using Unison products in the aviation aftermarket.

Components covered by the program include turbine ignition systems, engine-dedicated alternators, sensors, switches, wiring harnesses, bellows and metal tubing/ducting consumed by commercial and military aircraft operators, maintenance repair and overhaul facilities and other industry customers, worldwide. The agreement also includes repair services management backed by AAR's supply chain and customer support network.

“We are very excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Unison Industries and to continue supporting our aftermarket customers,” said Eric Young, AAR Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions. “We look forward to continuing our pivotal partnership role, serving as a value-add salesforce multiplier for Unison and proactively driving strategic initiatives.”

Tom Hoferer, President of Unison Industries said, "Extending the Unison business relationship with AAR is of vital strategic importance to the Unison business. Expanding our agreement another 11 years with additional content speaks to the value we place on AAR and the value they bring to our customers. Executing a contract extension in these challenging times speaks to the deep partnership we have, and will continue to grow, with AAR.”

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that operates in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composite Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

About Unison Industries

Unison Industries, LLC, is a leading global supplier of complex gas turbine engine components and electrical & mechanical systems. Unison is a supplier to nearly every engine and airframe program, providing the most advanced performance solutions for a wide variety of markets including aviation, space and defense, power, oil and gas, and transportation. Unison is a global company, employing more than 2,000 people around the world. Unison has five major manufacturing locations as well as engineering centers and supporting sites across the globe. For more information, visit www.unisonindustries.com.

