BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after the market close.



The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 results and its business outlook on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call: USA Toll Free Number 877-407-8031 International Toll Number 201-689-8031





A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

A replay of the call will be available Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET until Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through October 30, 2020. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay : USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010 International Toll Number 919-882-2331 Passcode 35803

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

