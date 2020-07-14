New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gypsum and Anhydrite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0397809/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Portland Cement, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR to reach 218.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prefabricated Products segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.8% share of the global Gypsum and Anhydrite market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Gypsum and Anhydrite market in the U.S. is estimated at 82.8 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 78.7 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 78.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Plasters Segment Corners a 3% Share in 2020
In the global Plasters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 8.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 53.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Gypsum: The Oldest and the Most Preferred Interior Construction
Material
Gypsum Deposits, Mining, and Production
Global Market Outlook
Stable Economic Scenario to Offer Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Leading Players in the Global Gypsum Products Market
Asian Manufacturers Aim to Foray into Global Market
Market Witnesses High M&A Activity
Noteworthy M&A Deals in the Gypsum Products Market (2013-2017)
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gypsum and Anhydrite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand from the Construction Industry: A Strong Growth
Driver
List of Construction Applications of Gypsum and Gypsum Products
Northbound Trajectory in the Construction Sector to Accelerate
Market Growth
Key Factors Fuelling Growth in the Global Building Construction
Market
Rapidly Growing Global Population & the Resulting Need for
Residential Housing
Rising Purchasing Power of the Expanding Middle Class Population
Rapid Urbanization
Surging Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Investments
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Opportunities
on a Platter
Technological Breakthroughs Promote Commercial Applications of
Gypsum
Industrial Gypsum as Coagulant in Cement Production
Growing Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in
Production Drives Gypsum
Major Factors Driving Demand for Cement Worldwide: Ranked in
the Order of Importance
Myriad Benefits of Gypsum Board Drives Demand in Interior Wall
and Ceiling Applications
High-Quality Finish and Time Saving Attributes Make Gypsum
Plaster/Plaster of Paris the Preferred Choice of Builders
Gypsum in Agriculture Sector: A Primary Source of Nutrients for
Healthy Plant Growth
Synthetic Gypsum Continues to Gain Prominence over Natural Gypsum
Asia-Pacific Offers Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
Developed Regions Remain Important Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
