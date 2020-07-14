New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Security Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087373/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Identity & Access Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Antivirus/Anti-Malware segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.8% share of the global Managed Security Services market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Managed Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Firewall Segment Corners a 12.1% Share in 2020

In the global Firewall segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 568-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

BT Group plc

CenturyLink

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Deutsche Telekom AG

DXC Technology Co.,

Fortinet Inc.

H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Qualys Inc.

SecureWorks Inc.

SonicWall Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

UBIqube Solutions

Unisys Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

WatchGuard Technologies Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087373/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Managed Security Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Managed Security Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Managed Security Services Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Managed Security Services Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Identity & Access Management (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Identity & Access Management (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Identity & Access Management (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Antivirus/Anti-Malware (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Antivirus/Anti-Malware (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Antivirus/Anti-Malware (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Firewall (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Firewall (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Firewall (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Risk & Compliance Management (Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Risk & Compliance Management (Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Risk & Compliance Management (Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Security Information & Event Management (Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Security Information & Event Management (Type)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Security Information & Event Management (Type) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention (Type)

World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention (Type)

Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Intrusion Detection / Intrusion Prevention (Type)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Encryption (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Encryption (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Encryption (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: SMEs (Organization Size) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: SMEs (Organization Size) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: SMEs (Organization Size) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Large Enterprises (Organization Size) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 34: On-Premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: On-Premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Cloud (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Cloud (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Cloud (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: BFSI (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: BFSI (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: BFSI (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Government & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Government & Defense (Vertical) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 45: Government & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 48: Telecom & IT (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Healthcare (Vertical) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Healthcare (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 51: Healthcare (Vertical) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 54: Energy & Utilities (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Manufacturing (Vertical) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Manufacturing (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 57: Manufacturing (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Retail (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Retail (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 60: Retail (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Other Verticals (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Other Verticals (Vertical) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 63: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Managed Security Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: United States Managed Security Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Managed Security Services Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 66: United States Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: United States Managed Security Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size:

2020 to 2027



Table 68: Managed Security Services Market in the United States

by Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 69: United States Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Managed Security Services Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 71: United States Managed Security Services Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 72: United States Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United States Managed Security Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Managed Security Services Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 75: Managed Security Services Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 76: Canadian Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Canadian Managed Security Services Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Managed Security Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 79: Canadian Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Canadian Managed Security Services Historic Market

Review by Organization Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Managed Security Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Managed Security Services Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 83: Managed Security Services Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Canadian Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Canadian Managed Security Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 86: Managed Security Services Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 87: Canadian Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 88: Japanese Market for Managed Security Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Managed Security Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Japanese Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Japanese Market for Managed Security Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Organization

Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Managed Security Services Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Japanese Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Managed

Security Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 95: Managed Security Services Market in Japan in US$

Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 96: Japanese Managed Security Services Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Managed

Security Services in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Japanese Managed Security Services Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 99: Managed Security Services Market Share Shift in Japan

by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 100: Chinese Managed Security Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Managed Security Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Chinese Managed Security Services Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Chinese Managed Security Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Managed Security Services Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 105: Chinese Managed Security Services Market by

Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 106: Managed Security Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 107: Chinese Managed Security Services Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Managed Security Services Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 109: Chinese Demand for Managed Security Services in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Managed Security Services Market Review in China in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 111: Chinese Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Managed Security Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 112: European Managed Security Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Managed Security Services Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: European Managed Security Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: European Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 116: Managed Security Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: European Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: European Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020-2027



Table 119: Managed Security Services Market in Europe in US$

Million by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: European Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: European Managed Security Services Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 122: European Managed Security Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 123: Managed Security Services Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 124: European Managed Security Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 125: Managed Security Services Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: European Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 127: Managed Security Services Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: French Managed Security Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: French Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Managed Security Services Market in France by

Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: French Managed Security Services Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 132: French Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: French Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 134: French Managed Security Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 135: French Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Managed Security Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 137: French Managed Security Services Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 138: French Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 139: Managed Security Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: German Managed Security Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: German Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Managed Security Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: German Managed Security Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 144: German Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: German Managed Security Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 146: Managed Security Services Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: German Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Managed Security Services Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: German Managed Security Services Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 150: Managed Security Services Market Share Distribution

in Germany by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 151: Italian Managed Security Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Managed Security Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Italian Managed Security Services Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Italian Managed Security Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Organization Size for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Managed Security Services Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 156: Italian Managed Security Services Market by

Organization Size: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 157: Managed Security Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 158: Italian Managed Security Services Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Managed Security Services Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 160: Italian Demand for Managed Security Services in US$

Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Managed Security Services Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 162: Italian Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 163: United Kingdom Market for Managed Security Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Managed Security Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 165: United Kingdom Managed Security Services Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: United Kingdom Market for Managed Security Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Managed Security Services Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Organization

Size for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: United Kingdom Managed Security Services Market

Share Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Managed Security Services Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 170: Managed Security Services Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 171: United Kingdom Managed Security Services Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 172: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Managed Security Services in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: United Kingdom Managed Security Services Market in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 174: Managed Security Services Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 175: Spanish Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Spanish Managed Security Services Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Managed Security Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 178: Spanish Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Spanish Managed Security Services Historic Market

Review by Organization Size in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Managed Security Services Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Organization Size for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Managed Security Services Market Analysis in Spain

in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 182: Managed Security Services Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Spanish Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Spanish Managed Security Services Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020

to 2027



Table 185: Managed Security Services Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2012-2019



Table 186: Spanish Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 187: Russian Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Managed Security Services Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 189: Russian Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Russian Managed Security Services Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2020 to

2027



Table 191: Managed Security Services Market in Russia by

Organization Size: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 192: Russian Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Managed Security Services Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 194: Russian Managed Security Services Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 195: Russian Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Russian Managed Security Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Managed Security Services Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by Vertical in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 198: Managed Security Services Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 199: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Managed Security Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Organization Size:

2020-2027



Table 203: Managed Security Services Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Organization Size: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market

Share Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 207: Managed Security Services Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 208: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 209: Managed Security Services Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Europe Managed Security Services Market

Share Analysis by Vertical: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 211: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 212: Managed Security Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Managed Security Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 215: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Managed Security Services Market in Asia-Pacific by

Organization Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 219: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2020-2027



Table 221: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012-2019



Table 222: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 223: Managed Security Services Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2020-2027



Table 224: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2012-2019



Table 225: Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 226: Managed Security Services Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Australian Managed Security Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Australian Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Managed Security Services Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Organization Size for the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Australian Managed Security Services Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Organization Size: 2012-2019



Table 231: Australian Managed Security Services Market Share

Breakdown by Organization Size: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Australian Managed Security Services Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2020-2027



Table 233: Managed Security Services Market in Australia:



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001