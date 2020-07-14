New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0836243/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Highly Purified, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Technical Grade segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$466.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$418.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$418.9 Million by the year 2027.



Industrial Grade Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020

In the global Industrial Grade segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$193.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$217.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$284.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 414-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wide Use Case Across Diverse Industrial Sectors: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth of the Market

Key Applications of CMC in Major End-Use Sectors: A Snapshot

Developing Regions Drive Volume Growth

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Market Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Global CMC Market

Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market

Chinese Companies Seek to Enhance Global Footprint

Global Competitor Market Shares

Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co., Ltd. (China)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

CP Kelco (USA)

Daicel Corporation (Japan)

DKS Co. Ltd. (Japan)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

LOTTE Fine Chemical (South Korea)

Lamberti S.p.A. (Italy)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Quimica Amtex S.A De C.V (Mexico)

Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China)

Ugur Seluloz Kimya A.S. (Turkey)

Xuzhou Liyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

F&B Sector Emerges as Key Consumer Amid Rising Demand for

Quality Foods

Higher Uptake of Processed Foods Fuels CMC Consumption Volumes

CMC: A Mainstream Additive in Ice Cream Making

CMC: Ideal Ingredient for Beverage Processing

Detergents: The Second Major End-Use Segment

CMC Assumes Importance in Paper Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals Domain Extends Robust Growth Prospects

Uptrend in Personal Care Market Bodes Well

CMC Adds Value to Textiles & Fabrics

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Enhance Market

Prospects

Urban Sprawl

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Disposable Incomes

Growing Popularity of Alternatives Niggles Market Prospects

Guar Gum

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

