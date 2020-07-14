New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552757/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$58.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Beverage Packaging market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Beverage Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$33.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Metal Segment Corners a 21.8% Share in 2020

In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 241-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552757/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Beverage Packaging: Preserving Quality & Taste; Combining

Convenience & Value, and Providing Portability & Safety

Recent Market Activity

Packaging as a Critical Requirement for Success in the Fiercely

Competitive Beverage Market: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Packaging Innovation and Route to Market

Major Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized

Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Packaging

Options

Recent Design Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized

Global Market Outlook

Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for

Beverage Packaging

Global Competitor Market Shares

Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2025

Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)

American Packaging Corporation (USA)

Anchor Glass Container Corporation (USA)

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (USA)

Metal Container Corp. (USA)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)

Ball Corporation (USA)

Rocky Mountain Metal Container, LLC (USA)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)

Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)

Consol Speciality Glass (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)

Constantia Flexibles GmbH (Austria)

Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Daiwa Can Company (Japan)

Ecolean AB (Sweden)

EXAL Corporation (USA)

Fabri-Kal Corporation (USA)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Graham Packaging Company Inc. (USA)

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)

Kingcan Holdings Limited (China)

Mondi plc (UK)

Orora Limited (Australia)

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (USA)

Pirlo GmbH & Co KG (Austria)

Printpack Inc. (USA)

ProAmpac LLC (USA)

RPC Group Plc (UK)

RPC Astrapak Ltd. (South Africa)

SIG Combibloc Group AG (Switzerland)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Tecnocap S.p.A (Italy)

TUBETTIFICIO EUROPEO Spa (Italy)

Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)

The Envases Universales Group (Mexico)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (Turkey)

Anadolu Cam Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)

Verallia SA (France)

Vetropack Holding AG (Switzerland)

Vidrala S.A. (Spain)

WestRock Company (USA)

Wiegand-Glas GmbH (Germany)

ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A. (Italy)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart and Active Beverage Packaging Drive

Healthy Market Growth

SmarterSeal: A Smart Can Topper

CrownSmart?

OpenSense

Smart Wine Bottle

Smart Milk

Packaging Solutions with Image Recognition and Color Changing

Features

Smart Packaging for Beer

Augment Reality (AR), NFC, QR Codes in Beverage Packaging

Provide a Highly Interactive and Superior Digital Experience

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide:

Foundation for Market Growth

Healthy Beverages and Packaged Water Witness Spiraling Consumption

Driven by the Surging Popularity of PET, Plastic Packaging

Dominates Beverage Packaging Cannibalizing Glass and Metal

Packaging

Enhancing Sustainability of PET Bottles through Re-Use

Sustainable, Green, and Purity Attributes Sustain Demand for

Glass Beverage Packaging

BPA Risks Benefit Market Prospects for Glass in Beverage Packaging

Environmental Concerns Contribute to Glass Packaging Popularity

How Glass Packaging Fares Compared with Alternative Packaging

Materials?

Growing Demand for Beverage Cans Drive Healthy Market Growth

for Metal Beverage Packaging

Metal Packaging?s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials

Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage

Robust Demand for Safe and Convenient Beverages Spurs Demand

for Beverage Cans

Proliferation of Aluminum Cans in Beverage Market Benefits Can

Filling, Seaming Solution Providers

Rising Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Provides the Perfect

Platform for Market Growth

Effective Packaging Trends and Strategies in the Wine Industry

Increasing Alcohol Consumption Worldwide: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Glass: The Dominant Beverage Packaging Material for Beer

Glass: The Preferred Packaging Material for Retail Wine

Packaging Too

Super Premium Spirits Brings Back Glass Packaging into Focus

Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans

Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments

Need to Accentuate Display and Branding Drive Significant

Interest in Secondary Packaging for Beverages

?Light Weighting?: Enabling Lower Raw Material Consumption and

Reduced CO2 Emissions

Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging

The ?Lightweighting? Trend Spurs Efforts to Improve Packaging

Efficiencies

Sustainability Revolution Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly

Beverage Packaging

Eco-Friendly and Cost-Efficient Beverage Packaging Systems

Renewable Packaging

Green Packaging

Bio-Plastics

Stick Packs and Plastic Canister

Sustainable Aseptic Pouches

Plain and Biodegradable Beverage Packaging

Key Challenges with Marking and Coding of New, Sustainable

Packaging Material for Beverages

Flexible Packaging Continue to Displace Rigid Packaging in

Beverages

Flexible Packaging Options for Food & Beverage Packaging on the

Rise

Demand for Stand-Up Pouches to Benefit from On-the-Go Consumer

Lifestyles

Changing Trends in Tea Packaging Augurs Well for the Market

Paperboard Beverage Cartons: The Cost-Effective Attribute Drive

Demand

Need for Brand Protection Drives Demand for Anti-counterfeit

Packaging

Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Offer Lucrative

Opportunities for Packaging Solutions

Emerging Culture of Daily Dose Functional Drinks Bodes Well for

Functional Beverage Packaging

Booming Demand for Energy Drinks Expands Addressable Market

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Growing Consumption of Wine among Young Adults

Shrinking Family Size

Emergence of Women as a Major Consumer Cluster

Rapid Urbanization

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Key Growth Restraining Factors

Changes in Legislation & Regulations

Volatility in Raw Materials Prices

Supply of Contaminated or Faulty Products

Concerns over Safety of Content

Self-Powering Smart Packaging Devices

Edible Water Bottle of the Future

Innovative and Attractive Packaging for Sparkling Waters

New and Innovative Packaging for ?Tea of a Kind?

Novel uShape Technology for Aluminum Beverage Bottles

Compressible Cartons for Beverage Packaging

eSolarMark: New Coding Technology for Beverage Packaging

Innovative Clasper Bottle Technology for Alcoholic Beverage

Packaging

Meypack VP 600: New Machine for Case Packing

Innovative Multi-Packing Canning Solution

TWINCAP Infusion Cap System

Advanced Packaging Solution using Datalase Inline Digital

Printing (IDP) System

Promotional Labels with In-Built NFC Tags

KarmaCap for Shelf-STable Probiotic Beverages

Innovative Packaging Solution for Tom?s Teas

MyPour Container for Precise Pouring of Beer

Unique Bottle Design for Kolibri Drinks

New Lightweight Sustainable Bottle

Select Novel Packaging Formats for Beverages

Bottle in Bottle, U-Boot

Innovative Plastic Packaging with Preservative Properties

Bag-in-a-Box Innovations Elevate Opportunities for Paperboard

Innovative Glass Closure for Whiskey Bottles

Liquid Food Packaging Sector: Innovations despite Adversities

Other Noteworthy Beverage Packaging Innovations and Advancements

The Flip-Bottle

Ultra-thin Packaging Steel

Metal Embossing

DrinkStack

The Vini



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Beverage Packaging Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Beverage Packaging Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Beverage Packaging Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Plastic (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Plastic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Plastic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Glass (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Glass (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Glass (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Metal (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Metal (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Metal (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Segments (Segment) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Beverage Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Beverage Packaging Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Beverage Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Beverage Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Beverage Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Beverage Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Beverage Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Beverage Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Beverage Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Beverage Packaging Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Beverage Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Beverage Packaging Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Beverage Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Beverage Packaging Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Beverage Packaging Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Beverage Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Beverage Packaging Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Beverage Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Beverage Packaging: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Beverage Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Beverage Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Beverage Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Beverage Packaging Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Beverage Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Beverage Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Beverage Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Beverage Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Beverage Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Beverage Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Beverage Packaging Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Beverage Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Beverage Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Beverage Packaging Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Beverage Packaging Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Beverage Packaging:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Beverage Packaging Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Beverage Packaging Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Beverage Packaging Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Beverage Packaging Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Beverage Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Beverage Packaging Marketby Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Beverage Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Beverage Packaging Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Beverage Packaging Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Beverage Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Beverage Packaging Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Beverage Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Beverage Packaging Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Beverage Packaging Historic Marketby

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Beverage Packaging Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Beverage Packaging: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Beverage Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Beverage Packaging Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Beverage Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Beverage Packaging Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Beverage Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Beverage Packaging Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Beverage Packaging Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Beverage Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Beverage Packaging Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Beverage Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Beverage Packaging Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Beverage Packaging Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Beverage Packaging Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Beverage Packaging Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Beverage Packaging Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 97

