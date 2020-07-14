New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Beverage Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552757/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Plastic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$58.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Glass segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.6% share of the global Beverage Packaging market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Beverage Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$33.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$33.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Metal Segment Corners a 21.8% Share in 2020
In the global Metal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$19 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 241-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Beverage Packaging: Preserving Quality & Taste; Combining
Convenience & Value, and Providing Portability & Safety
Recent Market Activity
Packaging as a Critical Requirement for Success in the Fiercely
Competitive Beverage Market: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Packaging Innovation and Route to Market
Major Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized
Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Packaging
Options
Recent Design Trends in Beverage Packaging Summarized
Global Market Outlook
Emerging Markets Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for
Beverage Packaging
Global Competitor Market Shares
Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2025
Beverage Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Amcor Ltd. (Australia)
Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)
American Packaging Corporation (USA)
Anchor Glass Container Corporation (USA)
Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (USA)
Metal Container Corp. (USA)
ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg)
Ball Corporation (USA)
Rocky Mountain Metal Container, LLC (USA)
Berry Global, Inc. (USA)
Can-Pack S. A. (Poland)
CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada)
Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V. (The Netherlands)
Consol Speciality Glass (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa)
Constantia Flexibles GmbH (Austria)
Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg)
CPMC Holdings Limited (China)
Crown Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Daiwa Can Company (Japan)
Ecolean AB (Sweden)
EXAL Corporation (USA)
Fabri-Kal Corporation (USA)
Gerresheimer AG (Germany)
Graham Packaging Company Inc. (USA)
HUBER Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)
Kian Joo Can Factory Berhad (Malaysia)
Kingcan Holdings Limited (China)
Mondi plc (UK)
Orora Limited (Australia)
Owens-Illinois, Inc. (USA)
Pirlo GmbH & Co KG (Austria)
Printpack Inc. (USA)
ProAmpac LLC (USA)
RPC Group Plc (UK)
RPC Astrapak Ltd. (South Africa)
SIG Combibloc Group AG (Switzerland)
Silgan Holdings Inc. (USA)
Sonoco Products Company (USA)
Tecnocap S.p.A (Italy)
TUBETTIFICIO EUROPEO Spa (Italy)
Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland)
The Envases Universales Group (Mexico)
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Türkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (Turkey)
Anadolu Cam Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)
Verallia SA (France)
Vetropack Holding AG (Switzerland)
Vidrala S.A. (Spain)
WestRock Company (USA)
Wiegand-Glas GmbH (Germany)
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A. (Italy)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prominence of Smart and Active Beverage Packaging Drive
Healthy Market Growth
SmarterSeal: A Smart Can Topper
CrownSmart?
OpenSense
Smart Wine Bottle
Smart Milk
Packaging Solutions with Image Recognition and Color Changing
Features
Smart Packaging for Beer
Augment Reality (AR), NFC, QR Codes in Beverage Packaging
Provide a Highly Interactive and Superior Digital Experience
Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide:
Foundation for Market Growth
Healthy Beverages and Packaged Water Witness Spiraling Consumption
Driven by the Surging Popularity of PET, Plastic Packaging
Dominates Beverage Packaging Cannibalizing Glass and Metal
Packaging
Enhancing Sustainability of PET Bottles through Re-Use
Sustainable, Green, and Purity Attributes Sustain Demand for
Glass Beverage Packaging
BPA Risks Benefit Market Prospects for Glass in Beverage Packaging
Environmental Concerns Contribute to Glass Packaging Popularity
How Glass Packaging Fares Compared with Alternative Packaging
Materials?
Growing Demand for Beverage Cans Drive Healthy Market Growth
for Metal Beverage Packaging
Metal Packaging?s Superiority over Other Packaging Materials
Complete Recyclability Provides the Critical Advantage
Robust Demand for Safe and Convenient Beverages Spurs Demand
for Beverage Cans
Proliferation of Aluminum Cans in Beverage Market Benefits Can
Filling, Seaming Solution Providers
Rising Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Provides the Perfect
Platform for Market Growth
Effective Packaging Trends and Strategies in the Wine Industry
Increasing Alcohol Consumption Worldwide: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
Glass: The Dominant Beverage Packaging Material for Beer
Glass: The Preferred Packaging Material for Retail Wine
Packaging Too
Super Premium Spirits Brings Back Glass Packaging into Focus
Increasing Beer Production Spells Opportunities for Metal Cans
Aluminum Cans: Replacing Glass in Beer and Soft Drink Segments
Need to Accentuate Display and Branding Drive Significant
Interest in Secondary Packaging for Beverages
?Light Weighting?: Enabling Lower Raw Material Consumption and
Reduced CO2 Emissions
Lightweight Glass: Popular Choice for Sustainable Wine Packaging
The ?Lightweighting? Trend Spurs Efforts to Improve Packaging
Efficiencies
Sustainability Revolution Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly
Beverage Packaging
Eco-Friendly and Cost-Efficient Beverage Packaging Systems
Renewable Packaging
Green Packaging
Bio-Plastics
Stick Packs and Plastic Canister
Sustainable Aseptic Pouches
Plain and Biodegradable Beverage Packaging
Key Challenges with Marking and Coding of New, Sustainable
Packaging Material for Beverages
Flexible Packaging Continue to Displace Rigid Packaging in
Beverages
Flexible Packaging Options for Food & Beverage Packaging on the
Rise
Demand for Stand-Up Pouches to Benefit from On-the-Go Consumer
Lifestyles
Changing Trends in Tea Packaging Augurs Well for the Market
Paperboard Beverage Cartons: The Cost-Effective Attribute Drive
Demand
Need for Brand Protection Drives Demand for Anti-counterfeit
Packaging
Surging Demand for Healthy Functional Beverages Offer Lucrative
Opportunities for Packaging Solutions
Emerging Culture of Daily Dose Functional Drinks Bodes Well for
Functional Beverage Packaging
Booming Demand for Energy Drinks Expands Addressable Market
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Growing Consumption of Wine among Young Adults
Shrinking Family Size
Emergence of Women as a Major Consumer Cluster
Rapid Urbanization
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Key Growth Restraining Factors
Changes in Legislation & Regulations
Volatility in Raw Materials Prices
Supply of Contaminated or Faulty Products
Concerns over Safety of Content
Self-Powering Smart Packaging Devices
Edible Water Bottle of the Future
Innovative and Attractive Packaging for Sparkling Waters
New and Innovative Packaging for ?Tea of a Kind?
Novel uShape Technology for Aluminum Beverage Bottles
Compressible Cartons for Beverage Packaging
eSolarMark: New Coding Technology for Beverage Packaging
Innovative Clasper Bottle Technology for Alcoholic Beverage
Packaging
Meypack VP 600: New Machine for Case Packing
Innovative Multi-Packing Canning Solution
TWINCAP Infusion Cap System
Advanced Packaging Solution using Datalase Inline Digital
Printing (IDP) System
Promotional Labels with In-Built NFC Tags
KarmaCap for Shelf-STable Probiotic Beverages
Innovative Packaging Solution for Tom?s Teas
MyPour Container for Precise Pouring of Beer
Unique Bottle Design for Kolibri Drinks
New Lightweight Sustainable Bottle
Select Novel Packaging Formats for Beverages
Bottle in Bottle, U-Boot
Innovative Plastic Packaging with Preservative Properties
Bag-in-a-Box Innovations Elevate Opportunities for Paperboard
Innovative Glass Closure for Whiskey Bottles
Liquid Food Packaging Sector: Innovations despite Adversities
Other Noteworthy Beverage Packaging Innovations and Advancements
The Flip-Bottle
Ultra-thin Packaging Steel
Metal Embossing
DrinkStack
The Vini
