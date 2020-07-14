New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Copper Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459175/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electrical & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach 11.3 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Building & Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Copper market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Copper market in the U.S. is estimated at 6.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Transportation Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020
In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 3.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 267-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Electric Vehicles Steer Growth for Copper
Factors Driving Popularity of EVs
Select Countries with Proposed Government Phase-out of Internal
Combustion Engine Sales
Renewable Energy Technologies: An Expanding Opportunity Market
Wind Power Generation Offers Significant Growth
Solar Photovoltaics Market - A Promising Market
CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity
Rising Focus on Ramping-Up Power Generation Infrastructure
Drives Demand for Copper
Bactericidal Property Supports Use of Copper Tubes in Water
Distribution Systems
Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems
Copper Tubes Benefit from Opportunities in the Automotive Sector
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive
Demand
Electric Home Appliances - Key End-Users of Copper
HVAC Sector Offers Improved Opportunities
Copper Enjoys Widespread Application in Telecommunications Sector
Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand
Urbanization Underpins Demand for Copper-Based Products
Copper Products: Key Statistical Findings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
