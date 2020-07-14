New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Copper Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459175/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electrical & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach 11.3 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Building & Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 1.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Copper market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Copper market in the U.S. is estimated at 6.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 5.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.1% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 5.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Transportation Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020

In the global Transportation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 2.1 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.4 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 3.5 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 267-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anglo American Plc

Antofagasta Plc

BHP Billiton Group

Codelco

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Grupo México S.A.B. DE C.V

Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

KGHM Polska MiedŸ S.A

KME AG

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.

Norilsk Nickel

OM Group Inc.

Rio Tinto Group

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Teck Resources Ltd.

UMMC Holding Corp.

Vale Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459175/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

China Remains a Major Force in the Copper Industry

Pricing Scenario

Improvement in PMI Signals Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Copper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anglo American PLC (UK)

Antofagasta Plc (UK)

Aurubis AG (Germany)

BHP Billiton Group (Australia)

Codelco (Chile)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (Canada)

Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (USA)

Grupo México S.A.B. DE C.V (Mexico)

Global Brass and Copper, Inc (USA)

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (China)

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan)

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (Poland)

KME AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd (Japan)

Norilsk Nickel (Russia)

Rio Tinto Group (UK)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd (Japan)

Teck Resources Limited (Canada)

The Furukawa Electric Co. (Japan)

UMMC Holding Corporation (Russia)

Vale Limited (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electric Vehicles Steer Growth for Copper

Factors Driving Popularity of EVs

Select Countries with Proposed Government Phase-out of Internal

Combustion Engine Sales

Renewable Energy Technologies: An Expanding Opportunity Market

Wind Power Generation Offers Significant Growth

Solar Photovoltaics Market - A Promising Market

CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity

Rising Focus on Ramping-Up Power Generation Infrastructure

Drives Demand for Copper

Bactericidal Property Supports Use of Copper Tubes in Water

Distribution Systems

Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems

Copper Tubes Benefit from Opportunities in the Automotive Sector

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand

Electric Home Appliances - Key End-Users of Copper

HVAC Sector Offers Improved Opportunities

Copper Enjoys Widespread Application in Telecommunications Sector

Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand

Urbanization Underpins Demand for Copper-Based Products

Copper Products: Key Statistical Findings



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Copper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Copper Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Copper Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Building & Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Transportation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Transportation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Consumer & General Products (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Consumer & General Products (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Consumer & General Products (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial Machinery & Equipment (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial Machinery & Equipment (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial Machinery & Equipment (End-Use)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Copper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Copper Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 21: Copper Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Copper Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Copper Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Copper in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Copper Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 27: Copper Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 29: Copper Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Copper Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Copper Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Copper Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Copper Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Copper Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Copper Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: Copper Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Copper Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Copper Historic Market Review in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Copper Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Copper Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Copper Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Copper Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Copper Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Copper Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Copper Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Copper Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Copper Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Copper Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Spanish Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Copper Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use

in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 54: Copper Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Copper Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Copper Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Copper Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Copper Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Copper Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Copper Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Copper Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Copper Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Copper Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Copper Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Copper Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Copper Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Copper Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 69: Indian Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Copper Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2018-2027



Table 71: South Korean Copper Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Copper Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Copper Market in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Copper Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Copper Market Trends by Region/Country

in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 77: Copper Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Copper Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Copper Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Copper Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Copper Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Copper Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Copper Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Copper Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Copper Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Copper Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Copper Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Copper Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Copper Latent Demand Forecasts

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 93: Copper Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Copper Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Copper Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Copper Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Copper Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Copper Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Copper in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Iranian Copper Market in Metric Tons by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 102: Copper Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Copper Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Copper Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Copper Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Copper Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Copper Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Copper Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Copper Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Copper Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Copper Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Copper Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Copper Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use

in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 117: Copper Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 120

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459175/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001