8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Nylon 6,6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyurethanes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Adipic Acid market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Adipic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Adipic Esters Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020
In the global Adipic Esters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$357.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$399.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$796 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 168-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Adipic Acid Market: End-Use Sector Dynamics to Set the Pace of
Growth
Market Analysis by End-Use Segment
Nylon 6/6 - Largest End-Use Segment
Polyurethane - Fastest Growing Segment
Market Analysis by Region
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Prospects Remain Favorable in Other Developing Regions As Well
Slow Paced Growth Projected in Developed Regions
Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Growth Prospects
Production Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Adipic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bio-based Adipic Acid: A Cost-effective and Eco-Friendly
Alternative to Adipic Acid
NREL Study Achieves Conversion of Lignin-derived Compounds into
Adipic Acid
Automotive Industry - Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles
Fuels Adipic Acid Demand
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Growing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Carpets Presents Opportunities
Rising Production of Footwear Accelerates Consumption of Adipic
Acid based Polyurethanes
Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand
for Adipic Acid
Food Additives: A Small yet Promising Application Market
Opportunities for Adipic Acid in Food Acidulants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Adipic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Adipic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Polyurethanes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Polyurethanes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Polyurethanes (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Adipic Esters (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Adipic Esters (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Adipic Esters (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Adipic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Adipic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic
Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Adipic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Adipic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Adipic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Adipic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Adipic Acid Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: Adipic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Adipic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Adipic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Adipic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Adipic Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Adipic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Adipic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Adipic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Adipic Acid Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Adipic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Adipic Acid Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Adipic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Adipic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Adipic Acid Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Adipic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Adipic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Adipic Acid Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Adipic Acid Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Adipic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic
Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Adipic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Adipic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Adipic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Adipic Acid Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Adipic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 24
