New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adipic Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Nylon 6,6, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyurethanes segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.9% share of the global Adipic Acid market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Adipic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Adipic Esters Segment Corners a 9.9% Share in 2020

In the global Adipic Esters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$357.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$399.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$796 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 168-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

Genomatica Inc.

Huafon Group Co. Ltd.

INVISTA

LANXESS AG

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Shandong Hongye Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Verdezyne, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Adipic Acid Market: End-Use Sector Dynamics to Set the Pace of

Growth

Market Analysis by End-Use Segment

Nylon 6/6 - Largest End-Use Segment

Polyurethane - Fastest Growing Segment

Market Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market

Prospects Remain Favorable in Other Developing Regions As Well

Slow Paced Growth Projected in Developed Regions

Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Growth Prospects

Production Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Adipic Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bio-based Adipic Acid: A Cost-effective and Eco-Friendly

Alternative to Adipic Acid

NREL Study Achieves Conversion of Lignin-derived Compounds into

Adipic Acid

Automotive Industry - Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles

Fuels Adipic Acid Demand

Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions

Growing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Carpets Presents Opportunities

Rising Production of Footwear Accelerates Consumption of Adipic

Acid based Polyurethanes

Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand

for Adipic Acid

Food Additives: A Small yet Promising Application Market

Opportunities for Adipic Acid in Food Acidulants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Adipic Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Adipic Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Nylon 6,6 (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyurethanes (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Polyurethanes (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Polyurethanes (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Adipic Esters (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Adipic Esters (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Adipic Esters (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Adipic Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Adipic Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic

Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Adipic Acid Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Adipic Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Adipic Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Adipic Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Adipic Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Adipic Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Adipic Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Adipic Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Adipic Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Adipic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Adipic Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Adipic Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Adipic Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Adipic Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Adipic Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Adipic Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Adipic Acid Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Adipic Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Adipic Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Adipic Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Adipic Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Adipic Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Adipic Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Adipic Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Adipic Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Adipic Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Adipic Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Adipic Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Adipic

Acid in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Adipic Acid Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Adipic Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Adipic Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Adipic Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Adipic Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Adipic Acid in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Adipic Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Adipic Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Adipic Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Adipic Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Adipic Acid Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Adipic Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Adipic Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Adipic Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Adipic Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 24

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p090592/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001