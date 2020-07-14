TORONTO, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: HFC) (TSXV: HFC.PR.A) is pleased to announce that Mr. Duncan Webb will be joining the firm as President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Webb has a long history as a senior executive in Canada’s financial services industry. Prior to Joining Hampton, Mr. Webb served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer with CIBC Mellon. Prior to this he served as Senior Vice President – Finance & Technology for the Ontario Pension Board. As well, he has served as Chief Compliance Officer for Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), and Chief Financial Officer for CT Securities Inc. Mr. Webb’s appointment adds significant depth to the Hampton management team and we look forward to his new leadership. This appointment is subject to exchange and regulatory approval. Mr. Webb will be replacing Sharon Castelino who has left to pursue other opportunities and Patrick Michaud who will be retiring as CFO. Hampton also announces the resignation of Sharon Castelino as a director.



About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton Financial Corporation is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on a recognized securities exchange in Canada.

For more information, please contact:

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

