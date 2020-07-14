New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Messaging Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646058/?utm_source=GNW
7 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.7 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mobile Messaging Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at 461.2 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 592.9 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 592.9 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Increased Inclination towards ?Social Connectedness? Builds
Momentum for Messaging Apps
Growing Penetration of Smartphones Turbo Charges Market Growth
Messaging Apps Benefit from Growing Tablet Sales
Positive Trend in Mobile Internet Usage Patterns Elevates
Market Prospects
Factors Catalyzing Messaging Apps to Go ?Mobile?
Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet
Superior Hardware and Processor
Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles
Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the
Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for
Mobile Messaging Apps
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Messaging Apps Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
Apple Inc. (USA)
BlackBerry Limited (Canada)
Facebook, Inc. (USA)
WhatsApp Inc. (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
Hike Ltd. (India)
Kakao Corp. (South Korea)
Kik Interactive Inc. (Canada)
LINE Corporation (Japan)
Skype Technologies (Luxembourg)
Snap, Inc. (USA)
Tango (USA)
Telegram Messenger LLP (UAE)
Tencent Holdings Limited (China)
Viber Media S.à r.l (Cyprus)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Messaging Apps Emerge as Next Logical Extension of Social
Networking
Messaging Apps to Surpass SMS as Primary Messaging Medium
Ephemeral Apps Seek Market Prominence
Cloud-based Messaging Apps Exhibit Potential Opportunities
Security Emerges as Main Focus Area in Mobile Messaging
Market Sees Growing Demand for Apps with Advanced Security
Features
Messaging Apps Gain Precedence in Enterprise Environments
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Instigate a Strong
Business Case for Messaging Apps
Mainstream Image of Enterprise Mobility Extends Opportunities
for Messaging Apps
Increased Reliance on BYOD Props Up Demand for Messaging Apps
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend amongEnterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
Messaging Apps for Wearables: The New Fad
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Messaging Apps Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020 to
2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Mobile Messaging Apps: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Mobile Messaging Apps Market Growth Prospects
in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period
2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Mobile Messaging Apps Market Demand Scenario
in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: European Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the
Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Growth Prospects
in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period
2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Messaging Apps:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
SPAIN
Table 13: Spanish Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020 to
2027
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020
to 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Asia-Pacific Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
INDIA
Table 19: Indian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020 to
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Messaging
Apps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users
in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin American Mobile Messaging Apps Market Trends by
Region/Country in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2020-2027
Table 23: Latin American Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentinean Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2020-2027
BRAZIL
Table 25: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the
Period 2020-2027
MEXICO
Table 26: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative): 2020 to 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: The Middle East Mobile Messaging Apps Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: The Middle East Mobile Messaging Apps Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
IRAN
Table 30: Iranian Market for Mobile Messaging Apps: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Number of Users in Thousand
(Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israeli Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative):
2020-2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabian Mobile Messaging Apps Market Growth
Prospects in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the
Period 2020-2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of
Users in Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Mobile Messaging Apps Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Number of Users in
Thousand (Cumulative) for the Period 2020-2027
AFRICA
Table 35: African Mobile Messaging Apps Market Estimates and
Projections in Number of Users in Thousand (Cumulative): 2020
to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 119
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
