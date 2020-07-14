New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Messaging Apps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646058/?utm_source=GNW

7 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.7 Number of Users in Billion (Cumulative) by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Mobile Messaging Apps market in the U.S. is estimated at 461.2 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 592.9 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 592.9 Number of Users in Million (Cumulative) by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alibaba Group

Apple Inc.

BlackBerry Limited

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Hike Ltd.

Kakao Corp.

Kik Interactive Inc.

LINE Corporation

Snap Inc.

Tango

Telegram Messenger LLP

Tencent Holdings

Viber Media S.à r.l

WhatsApp Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Increased Inclination towards ?Social Connectedness? Builds

Momentum for Messaging Apps

Growing Penetration of Smartphones Turbo Charges Market Growth

Messaging Apps Benefit from Growing Tablet Sales

Positive Trend in Mobile Internet Usage Patterns Elevates

Market Prospects

Factors Catalyzing Messaging Apps to Go ?Mobile?

Tremendous Improvement in the Speed of Mobile Internet

Superior Hardware and Processor

Optimization of Social Networks through Mobiles

Increasing Base of Active Users Drive Opportunities for the

Mobile Messaging Apps Market

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for

Mobile Messaging Apps

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Messaging Apps Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Messaging Apps Emerge as Next Logical Extension of Social

Networking

Messaging Apps to Surpass SMS as Primary Messaging Medium

Ephemeral Apps Seek Market Prominence

Cloud-based Messaging Apps Exhibit Potential Opportunities

Security Emerges as Main Focus Area in Mobile Messaging

Market Sees Growing Demand for Apps with Advanced Security

Features

Messaging Apps Gain Precedence in Enterprise Environments

Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Instigate a Strong

Business Case for Messaging Apps

Mainstream Image of Enterprise Mobility Extends Opportunities

for Messaging Apps

Increased Reliance on BYOD Props Up Demand for Messaging Apps

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend amongEnterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

Messaging Apps for Wearables: The New Fad



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

