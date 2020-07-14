New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646056/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Outdoor Lighting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.7% CAGR to reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Residential segment is readjusted to a revised 30.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.2% share of the global Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 35.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 35.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.3% and 26.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Automotive Segment Corners a 12.8% Share in 2020

In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$674.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 39.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 205-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Bridgelux Inc.

Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd.

Cree Inc.

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.

Excelitas Technologies® Corp.

General Electric Company

Havells India Limited

LEDVANCE GmbH

Leiso Lighting (Dongguan) Tech. Limited

Lextar Electronics Corporation

LG Innotek

Lumileds Holding B.V.

Nichia Corporation

OSRAM Licht AG

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Tridonic GmbH & Co KG

Zumtobel Group AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Chip-on-Board (COB) Technology: Enabling Easy, Fast, Perfect &

Connective LED Lighting

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Superior Attributes of Chip-on-Board LEDs Over Conventional

LEDs Lead to Widespread Adoption

Rapid Penetration of LED Lighting Worldwide: Foundation for

Market Growth

Outlook

Asia-Pacific Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential for COB LEDs

Global Competitor Market Shares

Chip-On-Board Light Emitting Diodes (COB LEDs) Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (USA)

Bridgelux, Inc. (USA)

Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Cree, Inc. (USA)

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Excelitas Technologies® Corp. (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Havells India Limited (India)

LEDVANCE GmbH (Germany)

Leiso Lighting (Dongguan) Tech. Limited (China)

Lextar Electronics Corporation (Taiwan)

LG Innotek (South Korea)

Lumagine, LLC (USA)

Lumileds Holding B.V (Netherlands)

Luminous Devices, Inc. (USA)

Nichia Corporation (Japan)

Osram Licht AG (Germany)

ProPhotonix Limited (USA)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sharp Corporation (Japan)

Signify N.V. (The Netherlands)

Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)

Tridonic GmbH & Co KG (Austria)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prominence of Smart Lighting Worldwide Drives Strong

Demand for COB LEDs

Surging Electricity Consumption Provides the Perfect Platform

for Market Expansion

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

COB LEDs Adoption to Vary Across Segments in the Illumination

Application Area

Illumination Segments: Key Factors Impacting Adoption

The Inevitable Shift of General Lighting towards SSL Technology

Bodes Well for Market Growth

Road Map for Inefficient Light Source Banning

Incandescent Bulb Phase-Out Road Map for Major Regions/Countries

Schedule of Incandescent Bulb Ban in Select Regions/Countries

COB LED Arrays: Ensuring Uniform Architectural Lighting

Experience throughout Installed Lifetime

COB LEDs: Preferred Choice for Efficient Highlighting of

Merchandise in the Retail Sector

Residential Sector: The Fastest Growing Illumination

Application Segment in the Long Run

Outdoor Lighting Dominate Adoption of COB LEDs for Illumination

Growing Automobiles Production Favors Market Penetration in the

Automotive Sector

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficient Building Technologies

Augurs Well for the Market

Recovery in Global Construction Activity Strengthen Market

Demand in the Near Term

Increasing Demand for Large Screen TVs to Boost Demand in

Backlighting Application

Developing Asian Countries: Spearheading Growth for COB LED

Backlighting

Rising Popularity of Lighter, Slimmer and Brighter Display

Monitors Drives Demand in the Medical Sector



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 55

