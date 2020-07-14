New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Web Content Filtering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646047/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Web Content Filtering market in the U.S. is estimated at US$718.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 161-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alps System Integration Co., Ltd.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd.

Digital Arts Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Fortinet, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

McAfee, LLC

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd.

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Zscaler, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Internet Connected World and its Share of Challenges

Recent Market Activity

Cyber Security Tools Gain Prominence Amid Growing Online

Security Issues

Web Content Filtering - A Growing Segment in Cyber Security Market

Market Outlook

Web Filtering Solutions Find Steady Growth Prospects Amid

Surging Cyberattacks

Developed Markets Lead while Developing Regions to Lend Traction

Corporate Information Assets - Vulnerable as Ever

Ranking as per Frequency of Data Breaches by Industry

Increasing Web 2.0 & E-Mail Threats Boost Demand for Content

Filtering Products

Industry Moves to New Approaches in Web-traffic Filtering and

Categorization

Content Filtering Functionality Sees Paradigm Shift

Static Website Blacklists No Longer Solve the Purpose

Upgradeability Capabilities Come to the Fore with Growing

Bandwidth Usage

Web & Spam Filtering Solutions to Prevent Ransomware Attacks

Integration of Multiple Functions in Content Filtering

Solutions - The Present Trend, Advantages and Issues

Content Filtering an Integral Part of Unified Threat Management

(UTM)

XTMs Emerge as More Potential Tool

Disaggregation of Filtering Administration Gains Importance

Email Filtering - Largely Focused on Incoming Emails

Messaging Security - A Growing Secure Content Management Solution

Increasing IMing Drives Need for IM Filtering

VoIP Filtering Gains Popularity

Inherent Inefficiencies in On-Premise Implementations Drives

Demand for Cloud Solutions

Key Disadvantages of On-site Security Implementations

Web Content Filtering - Concerns and Challenges

Risks of Latency - A Major Challenge Ahead

Global Competitor Market Shares

Web Content Filtering Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

ContentKeeper Technologies Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

Digital Arts Inc. (Japan)

Forcepoint LLC (USA)

Fortinet, Inc. (USA)

Kaspersky Lab (Russia)

McAfee, LLC (USA)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (USA)

Sangfor Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Sophos Ltd. (UK)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

TitanHQ (Ireland)

Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)

Zscaler, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base Generates Significant Market

Opportunities

Rise in Magnitude of Cyber Crime to Drive Adoption of Web

Content Filtering

Increasing Prevalence of Malware to Drive Robust Demand for Web

Filtering

Trojan: Fastest Growing Data-Stealing Malware

APTs Emerge as a New Sophisticated Threat - Create Business

Case for Web Content Filtering

Hactivism on the Prowl - Creates Need for Efficient Cyber

Security Solutions

Conflicting Web Needs Drive Need for Flexible Solutions

Individual Filtering Solutions See Changes in Functionality in

Response to Evolving Needs

Complimentary Endpoint Web Filtering Technique Gains Favor

Endpoint Web Filtering Extends Infection Risk Control Beyond

Organizational Networks

Growing Use of Advanced Digital Platforms Make Enterprises

Highly Vulnerable to Security Threats

Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of Web Content

Filtering Solutions

Growth in Adoption of Mobile End-Points in Enterprises Make

Enterprise Endpoint Security a Major Necessity

Security Solutions Focusing on Smartphone Security Gains Rapid

Adoption

Industry Still Underprepared to Tackle Mobile Security Concerns

Threat from Social Networking Sites Drives Demand for

Information Security Solutions

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of IT

Security Solutions

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses - A Lucrative Market Segment

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Continue to Drive Demand for

Web Filtering Solutions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Web Content Filtering Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Web Content Filtering Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Web Content Filtering Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 4: United States Web Content Filtering Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Web Content Filtering Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Web Content Filtering Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Web Content Filtering: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Web Content Filtering Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Web Content Filtering Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Table 12: European Web Content Filtering Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Web Content Filtering Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Web Content Filtering Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Web Content Filtering Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Web Content Filtering Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Web Content Filtering Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Web Content Filtering Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Web Content Filtering:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Web Content Filtering Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Web Content Filtering Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Web Content Filtering Market in Russia: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Web Content Filtering Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 28: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Web Content Filtering Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Web Content Filtering Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Web Content Filtering Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Web Content Filtering Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Web Content Filtering Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Web Content Filtering Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Web Content Filtering Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Web Content Filtering Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Web Content

Filtering: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Web Content Filtering Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 41: Web Content Filtering Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Web Content Filtering Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Web Content Filtering Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 44: Web Content Filtering Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Web Content Filtering Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Web Content Filtering Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Web Content Filtering Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Web Content Filtering Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Web Content Filtering Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Web Content Filtering Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 52: Web Content Filtering Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Web Content Filtering Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Web Content Filtering: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Web Content Filtering Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 57: Web Content Filtering Market in Israel in US$

Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Web Content Filtering Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Web Content Filtering Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Web Content Filtering Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Web Content Filtering Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Web Content Filtering Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Web Content Filtering Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Web Content Filtering Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Web Content Filtering Market in Africa: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 65

