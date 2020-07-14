New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photonic Crystals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646044/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.LEDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11% CAGR to reach US$9.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Optical Fibers segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.3% share of the global Photonic Crystals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Photonic Crystals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.49% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 9.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Displays Segment Corners a 21.3% Share in 2020

In the global Displays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Corning Inc.

FLIR® Systems Inc.

Furukawa Co. Ltd.

GLOphotonics SAS

Gooch & Housego PLC

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

MicroContinuum Inc.

NKT Photonics A/S

Opalux Inc.

Photonic Lattice Inc.

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging

Zecotek Photonics Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646044/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Photonic Crystals: Breakthrough Innovation in the Physics of

Light Creating a New Paradigm in Electronic Interconnects

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Photonic

Crystals Market

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Consumer of

Photonic Crystals

China: The Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific’s Dominant Role

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photonic Crystals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Corning Incorporated (USA)

FLIR® Systems, Inc. (USA)

Furukawa Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GLOphotonics SAS (France)

Gooch & Housego PLC (UK)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (USA)

MicroContinuum Inc. (USA)

NKT Photonics A/S (Denmark)

Opalux, Inc. (Canada)

Photonic Lattice, Inc. (Japan)

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging (USA)

Zecotek Photonics, Inc. (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Photonic Crystals Assume Critical Importance in Industrial

Applications

Robust Opportunities Prevail in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Market Set to Make Gains in Life Sciences & Healthcare Domain

1- & 2-D Photonic Crystals: The Current Standard, 3-D Crystals

Show Promise for the Long Run

3D Photonic Crystals Witness New Milestones in Development

LEDs: The Major Application Market for Photonic Crystals

Improved Cell Efficiency Drives Use of Photonic Crystals in

Solar & PV Cells

Growing Demand for Higher Data Rates Drives Market for Photonic

Crystals-based Optical Fibers

Factors Driving Demand for Data in a Nutshell

Photonic Crystals Fuel Transformation in Display Technologies

Use of Photonic Crystal Fibers as Sensors Expands its

Functionality

Photonic Crystals Gain Significant Attention in Enhancing

Performance of Sensing Applications

Growing Popularity of Photonic Crystals-based Integrated Sensors

Sizing and Locating Bandgap - A Focus on Methods for

Computational Modeling

Lack of Sound Fabrication Methodologies - A Key Hurdle to

Market Growth

Key Issues in Fabrication of Photonic Crystals with Higher

Dimensions

Key Research Advancements Announced in the Recent Past

Combination of Quantum Dots and Photonic Crystals - A New

Research Endeavor for Efficient Lighting

Research Shows Photonic Crystals Enhance Light Output Cost

Effectively in InGaN LEDs

Osmotic Pressure-Based Microcapsulate Photonic Crystals

Photonic Crystal-based Nanolaser Biosensor for Disease Detection



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Photonic Crystals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Photonic Crystals Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: LEDs (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: LEDs (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: LEDs (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Optical Fibers (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Optical Fibers (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Optical Fibers (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Displays (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Displays (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Displays (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Solar & PV Cells (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Solar & PV Cells (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Solar & PV Cells (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Photonic Crystals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Photonic Crystals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Photonic Crystals Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: Photonic Crystals Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Photonic Crystals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Photonic Crystals Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Photonic

Crystals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Photonic Crystals Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Photonic Crystals in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Photonic Crystals Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Photonic Crystals Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Photonic Crystals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Photonic Crystals Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Photonic Crystals Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Photonic Crystals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: Photonic Crystals Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: European Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Photonic Crystals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Photonic Crystals Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Photonic Crystals Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Photonic Crystals Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Photonic Crystals Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Photonic Crystals in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Photonic Crystals Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Photonic Crystals Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photonic Crystals in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Photonic Crystals Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Photonic Crystals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Photonic Crystals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Photonic Crystals Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Photonic Crystals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Photonic Crystals Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Photonic Crystals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Photonic Crystals Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of World Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 15

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646044/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001