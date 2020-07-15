New York, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Remote Sensing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Satellite Remote Sensing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$696.4 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.55% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 107-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics

Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites:

A Comparative Analysis

Startups Take a Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations

Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Satellite Remote Sensing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Airbus Defence and Space (France)

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. (USA)

Boeing Company (USA)

ImageSat International N.V. (Israel)

Maxar Technologies Ltd. (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric Group (Japan)

Orbital ATK (USA)

Planet Labs, Inc. (USA)

Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC) (USA)

Thales Group (France)

UrtheCast (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation Drives Demand for

Satellite Remote Sensing Services

Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth

Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform

for Market Growth



