MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY -, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actors, musicians, athletes, social activists, organizations, and more have come together to host and kick off The Andrew Goodman Foundation's first-ever live stream -- a two-day event, happening on August 1 and 2, where students can learn from some of today's most prominent and influential voices in social justice and voting advocacy. Come November 2020, Gen Z (Zoomers) and Millennials will comprise 40% of the U.S. voting population -- making this group of young adults an influential force in the upcoming presidential election.



The star-studded event will not only educate students but also provide meaningful lessons relevant to their interests from celebrities and activists who have demonstrated leadership building skills, including:

Singer, actor, and Olivier Award winner for her role as “Effie,” Amber Riley , will kick off the event.

, will kick off the event. Miami Heat player, Udonis Haslem, will go one-on-one with an HBCU basketball player, Trevor Moore , to discuss voting and using your influence as an athlete to make a difference in your community.

will go one-on-one with an HBCU basketball player, , to discuss voting and using your influence as an athlete to make a difference in your community. Blair Imani will participate in a rousing panel alongside Kimberly Jones, activist, and co-author of the book and soon-to-be film I’m Not Dying With You Tonight.

The event will also bring together a collective of organizations committed to increasing voter turnout in 2020, that includes:

I Am A Voter

Music Unites

Equal Justice Now

Vote Run Lead

Rock The Vote/Democracy Summer

Students Learn Students Vote Coalition

Fair Election Center's Campus Vote Project

ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge

Feminist Majority Foundation

Future Coalition

A Band of Voters

Campus Election Engagement Project

Vote Early Day

Additional celebrity, partner, and brand participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

“The Andrew Goodman Foundation exists to continue the legacy of Andrew Goodman, a 20-year-old college student who was murdered while working towards a more just and representative democracy,” says Alexandria Harris, Esq., executive director of The Andrew Goodman Foundation. “Now more than ever—as our country fights multiple viruses—young people must use their power to bring about meaningful change in our country. Take Your Power Back Weekend is a virtual event rooted in a historical moment that will inspire, educate, and equip students with everything they’ll need to take their power back, advocate for issues they care about, and make their voices heard in November and beyond.”

The Andrew Goodman Network reaches over 1.3 million students across over 80 college campuses around the country, including those in the Battleground States, HBCUs, and community colleges.

Today’s students have taken to the streets to protest social injustices that have occurred over centuries and have become increasingly vocal about inequalities that personally affect their day-to-day. Take Your Power Back Weekend aims to target the bold, the inspired, the galvanized, and the curious Zoomers and Millennials who want to fight against voter suppression, misinformation, limited access, and other aspects of today’s environment -- especially in the age of COVID-19 -- that limit students’ abilities to engage in politics, education, and activism.

At a time when a global pandemic has displaced many students and protests have fueled their passions to address social issues, The Andrew Goodman Foundations continues to connect with those students through its volunteer efforts, partnerships, and engagements. Take Your Power Back Weekend provides students with an entertaining and informative platform that will educate and further students’ conviction -- urging them to share their knowledge and prove their voting power.

For more information on Take Your Power Back Weekend or to watch, visit www.takeyourpowerbackweekend.com, follow #TAKEYOURPOWERBACK on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information on The Andrew Goodman Foundation, visit www.andrewgoodman.org or Andrew Goodman’s Instagram Page.

About The Andrew Goodman Foundation

The Andrew Goodman Foundation’s mission is to make young voices and votes a powerful force in democracy by training the next generation of leaders, engaging young voters, and challenging restrictive voter suppression laws. The organization is named after Andrew Goodman, a Freedom Summer volunteer and champion of equality and voting rights who was murdered by the KKK in 1964 at 20 years old while registering Black Americans to vote in Mississippi. To learn more, visit www.andrewgoodman.org.

