Nokia and Sri Lanka Telecom deploy next generation fiber network to bring ultra-fast broadband access to customers across the country



SLT first to bring 10Gpbs broadband service to customers in Sri Lanka using Nokia’s next-generation fiber technology

Nokia solutions extend SLT fiber network to cover more than 200,000 customers

15 July 2020

Colombo, Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT), one of the leading telecom service providers in Sri Lanka, will deploy a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network based on Nokia’s fiber technology. Supporting its accelerated fiber initiative , the deployment enables SLT to bring new, high-speed broadband services to more than 200,000 enterprise and residential users across the country.

SLT is rapidly enhancing its broadband footprint in Sri Lanka to better respond to growing ultra-broadband demand from customersi. With Nokia’s fiber solution, SLT can provide customers with high symmetrical download and upload speeds along with new enhanced broadband services supported by next generation XGS-PON technology. The solution will future proof SLT’s network by enabling it to evolve to virtualization and Software Defined Access Networks (SDAN) by software upgrade.

Kiththi Perera, Chief Executive Officer at Sri Lanka Telecom PLC, said: “We are pleased to partner with Nokia to bring unparalleled data speeds to our enterprise and residential users. By fully utilizing the fiber-technology, we are looking to expand our customer offerings and provide access to a platitude of broadband-based services. Together SLT and Nokia will continue working towards the ultimate goal of improving broadband connectivity in Sri Lanka.”

Upendra Samaratunge, Managing Director at Nokia Sri Lanka & Maldives, said: “We are excited to support SLT’s fiber initiative and provide the tools, resources and expertise that the company needs to deliver enhanced broadband access to customers. Our fiber solutions and XGS-PON technology will help SLT build a future-ready network capable of catering to ever-growing data demands.”

Did you know

Nokia holds #1 position in next-generation PON (XGS-PON) worldwide (Dell’Oro 1Q2020)

Nokia has 26 XGS-PON and 300 GPON deployments worldwide

