About Fertilizer Market:

A fertilizer is any material of natural or synthetic origin that is applied to soils or to plants to supply one or more plant nutrients essential to the growth of plants.

Many farmers across the world are shifting from chemical fertilizers to organic fertilizers. Organic fertilizers are carbon-based compounds that increase the productivity and growth quality of plants. Using organic fertilizers helps ensure food produced from these fertilizers is non-toxic, safe and environment friendly and also ensures farms remain fertile for longer periods. Organic fertilizers play an important role in practicing sustainable organic farming by the farming community.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Fertilizer Market Are:

Yara

Mosaic

Nutrien

Eurochem

Fertilizer Market Report Segment by Types:

Nitrogen

Phosphate

Others

Fertilizer Market Report Segmented by Application:

Agriculture

Forestry

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and Fertilizer Market growth rate in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Some major points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fertilizer Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fertilizer Production

2.2 Fertilizer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

…

4 Fertilizer Production by Regions

4.1 United States

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Japan

4.5 Other Regions

…

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Fertilizer Breakdown Data by Type

6.2 Global Fertilizer Revenue by Type

6.3 Fertilizer Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Fertilizer Breakdown Data by Application

7.2.1 Global Fertilizer Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Fertilizer Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Company Description

8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Fertilizer

8.3 Fertilizer Product Description

Continued..

