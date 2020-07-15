On 14 July, LHV held an investor webinar. AS LHV Group's 2020 Q2 results were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Management board of LHV Varahaldus.



The live coverage was followed by 22 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/bnmH506ep-U.

The Q2 Investor presentation: https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2020-07-EN.pdf.





Priit Rum

Communication Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee



