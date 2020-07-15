Press release

Stockholm 15 july 2020

Changes in SEB’s Group Executive Committee

As announced in today’s interim report for the second quarter of 2020, the following changes in SEB’s Group Executive Committee will be effective as of 1 November 2020.

“Customer behaviour, technology and market dynamics change more rapidly than ever and for SEB to remain the preferred choice for our customers, we need to accelerate our transformation journey. With the changes we announce today we aim to strengthen our focus on digitalisation and sustainability, while also developing our efforts within customer experience, communication and marketing which are key to our long-term relationships with customers, shareholders as well as employees”, says Johan Torgeby, President and CEO.

In line with this ambition, Sara Öhrvall has been appointed a new role as Chief Transformation Officer in the Group Executive Committee, with the responsibility to enable SEB’s transformation primarily within digitalisation and sustainability. Sara joined SEB as Chief Digital, Customer Experience and Communication Officer in August 2018. She has broad experience within digital transformation and product development from, among other, Volvo and Bonnier, where she was a member of the Group Executive Management team. Sara has started two consulting businesses and was previously a board director of SEB and Investor AB.





SEB has also appointed Karin Lepasoon as Head of Group Marketing and Communication and member of the Group Executive Committee. In her new role at SEB, Karin will further strengthen SEB’s brand and continue to build on the positive momentum with regards to SEB’s ongoing marketing and communication activities, together with the newly established marketing and communication team. Karin has an extensive background within communication, having worked in different senior positions across a range of industries, in both the private and public sector. She joins SEB from Vattenfall where she is heading the Group’s Communications and Public and Regulatory Affairs team, and where she also is a member of Vattenfall’s Group Senior Executive team. Karin’s experience also includes being Director of Sustainability, Communications and HR at Nordic Capital, as well as Executive Vice President and a member of the Group Senior Executive team at Skanska.

Both Sara and Karin will report to SEB’s President and CEO. These changes will be effective as of 1 November 2020.





