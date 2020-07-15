Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Polyimide Films Market By Application (Specialty Fabricated Products, Motors/Generators, Flexible Printed Circuits, Pressure Sensitive Tapes, and Wires & Cables), End-User Industry (Aerospace, Automotive, Solar, Electronics, Labelling, and Others), and Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Polyimide Films market size is anticipated to reach over USD 2 billion by 2025. Polyimides are polymers which are obtained by polymerization through imine treatment and film forming at escalated temperatures. Its ability to retain characteristics such as strength, creep resistance, and dimensional stability at high temperature have proliferated its application across wires & cables, motors, generators, and pressure sensitive tapes. Further, its low wear rates combined with working efficiency in rough conditions further expands its application for wear and friction applications.

These films exhibit improved dielectric properties and have a low thermal expansion coefficient which enhances operational life and reduces maintenance cost, which in turn is stimulating the industry growth. Growing capabilities across the electronics industry along with rising demand form aerospace industries for high performing materials is stimulating the industry size. In addition, rising penetration of automobiles across developing countries is further fueling the product demand.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Polyimide Films industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Polyimide Films industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Polyimide Films market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Polyimide Films market, the market is categorized into aerospace, automotive, solar, electronics, labelling, and others on the basis of end-user industry. The solar segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of over 12% over the forecast timeline. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to focus to rising focus toward solar power generation and reducing carbon emission is poised to catapult the segment growth.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast timeframe. Improved living standard, along with well-established infrastructure and growing capabilities have withheld the product demand. Furthermore, ongoing research & development activities to improve the product properties along with rising government support to favor the advancement across the aerospace sector is poised to stimulate the industry growth.

The leading players operating across the global Polyimide Films market include DuPont, Taimide Tech. Inc., Saint-Gobain, 3M Toray Industries, Inc., UBE Industries Ltd., and Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. including others. The industry for Polyimide Films constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Polyimide Films Market by Application

Chapter 6 Polyimide Films Market by End-User

Chapter 7 Polyimide Films Market By Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix

