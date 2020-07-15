Lochem, 15 July 2020

ForFarmers announces strategy 2020-2025 on 15 September 2020

ForFarmers will publish its strategy 2020-2025 on 15 September before opening of the stock exchange. In addition, ForFarmers will organise its Capital Markets Day for invited analysts and investors on the same day. The presentations can be followed by means of a webcast.

On 27 March 2020 ForFarmers announced that due to COVID-19, it was postponing the publication of its strategy 2020-2025 and the relating Capital Markets Day from the originally planned date of 12 May 2020, to a date after the publication of the first half-year 2020 results, which is due to take place on 13 August 2020. More information on how to follow the presentation per webcast will be included in the press release about the results of the first half-year 2020.

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.



ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed in 2019. The organisation is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. In 2019, ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, NL-7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu , www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en

