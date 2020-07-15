Dallas, Texas, July 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Polyamide-imide Resins by Type (Glass Filled, Unfilled, Carbon Filled and Others), End-User (Aerospace, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Oil & Gas, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Polyamide-imide Resins market size is expected to expand over USD 740 million by 2025. Polyamide–imide is a binder material which possess high thermal stability and can binding capabilities with metal substrates, which can be made from a mixture of methylene dianiline and trimellitic anhydride. This material exhibits impressive dimensional stability and electrical properties which in turn is driving the product adoption across the various industry.

These resins exhibit improved thermal stability and enhanced processing features which in turn improve end product operational life and minimize maintenance cost, which in turn is stimulating the industry growth. Rising capabilities across the oil & gas industry along with growing demand form aerospace industries for high performance resins is driving the industry size. Furthermore, increasing adoption of automobiles across emerging economies is further fueling the product demand.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Polyamide-imide Resins industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Polyamide-imide Resins industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Polyamide-imide Resins market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Polyamide-imide Resins market, the market is categorized aerospace, automotive, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, and others on the basis of end-user industry. The electrical & electronics segment is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of over 12% over the forecast timeline. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to focus to rising focus toward enhancing capabilities across electrical & electronics segment, which in turn is poised to catapult the segment growth.

North America is projected to gain a substantial share over the forecast timeline. Well-established infrastructure coupled with improved living standard, across the region have withheld the product demand. Furthermore, ongoing research & development activities to improve the product properties along with rising government support to favor the advancement across the aerospace sector is poised to stimulate the industry growth.

The leading players operating across the global Polyamide-imide Resins market include Toyobo, Solvay Quadrant, Innotek Technology, Kermel, Ensinger, Swicofil AG, and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and including others. The industry for Polyamide-imide Resins constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

